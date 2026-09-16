Amateur Golf Cheat Banned, PGA Tour Unveils New Structure Criteria And Bill Introduced To Cap International-Player Numbers At College: This Week In Golf

This Week In Golf: Our regular look at the biggest stories in the game, tournament previews and other key details you need to know from around the world.

It feels like the golfing world barely had time to settle down following a richly entertaining Solheim Cup and a magical Irish Open for Shane Lowry before the next round of stories were upon us.

But when the DP World Tour's flagship event is right here and the PGA Tour returns for a hugely important chapter in the season, why would you not want to keep the party rolling?

Plus, outside of the professional circuits, there has been plenty to keep golf fans occupied too.

Below are some of the biggest storylines on planet golf this week. Enjoy!

AMATEUR GOLF CHEAT BANNED

An amateur golfer in Scotland has been banned from entering events in his local area for at least two years following an allegation of cheating.

According to Martin Dempster of The Scotsman, Craig Surgeon - who is a member of Kingsknowe Golf Club in Edinburgh - is said to have dropped a ball on the 18th hole in the second round of this year’s Lothians Amateur Championship.

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Surgeon initially claimed it was a provisional ball hit off the tee during the stroke-play qualifying portion, only for someone else to spot the offence and cause the amateur player to subsequently disqualify himself.

Per The Scotsman, Surgeon contacted Lothian Golf Association after arriving home and reported the incident, admitting he had played the "wrong ball."

At the time, Surgeon responded to a social-media post regarding the issue, saying: “It was me. I DQ’d myself and I have owned up and am facing the consequences.

“Everyone knows, it’s no secret. Again to everyone I am sorry and it’s something I’ve got to live with moving forward.”

Earlier this week, the LGA issued a statement to The Scotsman noting that it had taken action against Surgeon in the form of a five-year ban with the final three years suspended.

However, it did not name Surgeon in the statement, which read: "Following an incident that occurred during the qualifying rounds of the Lothians Amateur Championship in July, the Association investigated one player's actions.

"As a result of these investigations and the information available, they have now concluded that investigation.

“Subsequently, a player has been suspended from entering all Lothians Golf Association events for a period of five years, with the last three years suspended.

“The Association feels its actions are justified, prioritising the integrity of golf. The player and his club have now been informed and the Association now considers the matter closed.”

BILL INTRODUCED TO CAP INTERNATIONAL PLAYERS IN COLLEGE TEAMS

Rep. Tim Walberg and Sen. Jon Husted are introducing a bill that limits the amount of international athletes on a college sports roster to 20%.The bill is called ‘‘Training and Education for American Members in University Sports and Athletics Act.”Or… the TEAM USA Act. pic.twitter.com/OxDoQj2VRoSeptember 14, 2026

A bicameral bill was introduced by the Republicans on Monday which could cap the number of international students on a college golf team to no more than 20%.

If passed, the Training and Education for American Members in University Sports and Athletics Act - a.k.a. the TEAM USA Act - would prevent an institution from receiving federal aid should international citizens make up more than 20% of a roster or in excess of one athlete when a team has fewer than 10 student-athletes signed.

The TEAM USA Act would take effect from July 1, 2029 and has been sponsored by House education committee chair Tim Walberg of Michigan and Senate education committee member Jon Husted of Ohio.

Senator Husted said in a news release: "American colleges and universities are increasingly giving scholarships and limited roster spots to foreign athletes, and the growth of [name, image and likeness] money only creates more incentive for foreign athletes to cash in on the American system.

“If the U.S. Congress is being asked to ‘save college sports’ we should save it for American student-athletes.”

PGA TOUR ANNOUNCES PLAYING CRITERIA FOR 2028 STRUCTURE

The PGA Tour has announced the membership eligibility and criteria for the Championship Series and Challenger Series from the 2028 season.

The top 90 players at the end of the 2027 season will earn their spot in the Championship Series, and from there the same structure will be retained. At the same time, at least 20 players will be relegated down to the Challenger Series.

Players who win Championship Series tournaments will lock up their playing rights at the top table for the rest of the current campaign as well as the next two seasons. However, memberships are not extended beyond two years for multiple wins in a season.

In terms of pathways up to the Championship Series, the top-20 players from the Challenger Series gain promotion, as does the No. 1 player from PGA Tour University following that season’s NCAA Championship. They will earn a card for the rest of the current season and the subsequent one.

Additionally, mid-year promotion is available for players who win multiple PGA Tour Challenger Series events in the same season.

There will also be three cards available via a 'last chance' series, with the number of opportunities on offer to DP World Tour members still under review.

BMW PGA CHAMPIONSHIP

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It's arguably the biggest week on the DP World Tour schedule as the BMW PGA Championship takes place at Wentworth.

A truly excellent field has gathered on the Burma Road to duke it out for this prestigious title and all of the perks that come with it.

Rory McIlroy leads a number of big names in the field, with two of the three other Major winners this year - Aaron Rai and Ryan Fox - also teeing it up alongside.

For the fourth year in succession, there's a $9 million purse on the line with the winner picking up a check for over $1.5 million.

There are also plenty of Ryder Cup points and Race To Dubai points on the line, too, with an extra bump in both at the third Rolex Series event of 2026.

PRO MAKES RETURN FROM CANCER AT BILTMORE CHAMPIONSHIP

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The PGA Tour's FedExCup Fall begins this week with the Biltmore Championship Asheville, and those looking to sew up their playing rights for next term will want to make the best possible start.

But for one member of the field, he's just happy to be back out there competing for a start.

Brendan Valdes is back on the course for the first time since a nine-month battle with cancer and told the PGA Tour in the build-up that he is "excited to get this show on the road" again.

The 23-year-old Florida-born pro was diagnosed with a 9cm tumor in his chest on January 1 and has since undergone chemotherapy.

Now back in a place where he feels he can compete, the former Auburn University golfer is in the field this week via a sponsor's exemption, and he's planning to make the most of it.

Speaking to the PGA Tour, Valdes said: “I definitely wouldn’t want to take a sponsor invite spot if I didn’t feel like I could compete. But, I mean, the expectations are just to go out and have fun.

“Of course I’m always going to try and win. I’m never going to play an event that I don’t feel like I have the ability to.”

TEAM EUROPE GATHER AT ADARE MANOR

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Earlier this week, just before the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth, Team Europe's Ryder Cup group gathered at Adare Manor as part of a scouting trip organized by captain Luke Donald.

There were 16 players who either have been or are expected to sit in the thoughts of Donald for next September's contest, with the likes of Tommy Fleetwood, Jon Rahm and Justin Rose there.

A handful of new guys were also invited, such as Eugenio Chacarra, Kristoffer Reitan, Alex Fitzpatrick and Angel Ayora while Rory McIlroy and Rasmus Hojgaard topped the list of players who were not in attendance for one reason or another.

WHAT ELSE TO KNOW

🚨👀🐅 #BREAKING — Tiger Woods is hitting balls on the range at Liberty National Golf Club this morning. pic.twitter.com/A6hudRvjHxSeptember 15, 2026

Tiger Woods was filmed hitting balls on the range at Liberty National Golf Club on Tuesday, igniting hopes of his latest comeback

Angela Stanford has been named assistant coach for Texas Christian University's women's golf team days after she led Team USA to a 15-13 defeat at the Solheim Cup

The next Solheim Cup and Walker Cup have been organized for the same weekend in early September 2028, causing frustration among many fans

Rory McIlroy presented Aaron Rai with the inaugural Rory McIlroy award at Wentworth after the Englishman secured the highest number of Race to Dubai points in the four Majors this year

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Alvaro Ortiz, younger brother of LIV Golf's Carlos, has earned promotion to the PGA Tour following his second Korn Ferry Tour win of the season last weekend. The victory at the Simmons Bank Open moved him up to No.5 in the points list and ensures he is guaranteed one of the 20 PGA Tour cards

The PGA Tour has expanded its senior leadership team, hiring Tyler Rutstein as Chief Marketing Officer, Mike Mahar as Chief Technology Officer and John Fizer as Senior Vice President, Investor Relations

New Titleist Pro V1 and Pro V1x golf balls have appeared on the USGA's latest conforming list

A 'ghost' golf resort next to Gleneagles in Scotland has been put up for sale by its Billionaire owners

The DP World Tour has announced its schedule for 2027, with the Portuguese Open returning alongside the Singapore Open and the Hong Kong Open. The Asian Tour will co-sanction the final two events, with the Singapore Open to be played at Sentosa's world-famous Serapong Course.