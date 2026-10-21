LIV Player Deadline Looming, Korn Ferry Tour To Double PGA Tour Cards On Offer And 12 New Signings For TGL: This Week In Golf

This Week In Golf: Our regular look at key stories in the game you might have missed as well as other important details you need to know from around the world.

This is a week in golf which could turn out to be particularly important to the men's game in the long run, with the state of one tour currently hanging in the balance.

While we wait to discover what happens to the LIV Golf League, though, there have been plenty of other interesting tidbits floating around in the atmosphere.

Given the PGA Tour's FedExCup Fall has returned and it's a crucial few days for the DP World Tour, there will also, undoubtedly, be plenty more to come before Sunday night.

Below are some key storylines you won't want to miss as well as a recap of some of biggest to have already taken place.

THIS WEEK IN GOLF

The deadline for players to opt in or out of LIV 2.0 is on Sunday (25th). After that, the future of the league will become much more clear one way or the other

The Korn Ferry Tour has revealed it will offer 40 PGA Tour cards at the end of the 2027 season, double the number it does now - 10 for the upcoming PGA Tour Championship Series and 30 for the Challenger Series

All seven TGL sides have unveiled their complete rosters for the 2027 campaign, with new signings such as Ryan Fox, Keith Mitchell and Jackson Koivun joining returning pros who include Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy and Tommy Fleetwood

The complete line-up for each roster in TGL season three (Image credit: TGL)

The winner of this week's Hong Kong Open on the Asian Tour will earn invites to The Masters and The Open Championship in 2027

Rory McIlroy has once again confirmed he will open his season at the DP World Tour's Hero Dubai Desert Classic in January

Seven of the world's top-10 players will compete in the 2026 Hero World Challenge this December, but there is no spot for tournament host Tiger Woods at this stage. Scottie Scheffler is playing but McIlroy is not

(Image credit: Hero World Challenge website)

Aaron Rai and Ryan Fox have been confirmed in the DP World Tour Championship field next month, with only the circuit's top-50 eligible to compete at Jumeirah Golf Estates

Meanwhile, the 2026 PGA Championship winner and his pro golfer wife Gaurika Bishnoi Rai played together in Wednesday's pro-am ahead of the Hero Women's Indian Open

The 16 pairs for this year's Grant Thornton Invitational have been announced. Women's World No.1 Nelly Korda is teaming up with Michael Brennan while former world amateur no.1s Kiara Romero and Jackson Koivun are joining forces. Other key teams due to take part include Lydia Ko and Jason Day, Lottie Woad and Alex Fitzpatrick plus Patty Tavatankit and Jake Knapp

Walker Cup winner Eliot Baker has topped the Global Amatuer Pathway Ranking and has earned a DP World Tour card for 2027, following in the footsteps of Wenyi Ding (2024) and Cameron Adam (2025)

STORIES YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED

TOUR GOLF EVENTS THIS WEEK

Adam Schenk with the Butterfield Bermuda Championship trophy (Image credit: Getty Images)

PGA Tour: Butterfield Bermuda Championship

Butterfield Bermuda Championship LPGA Tour: BMW Ladies Championship

BMW Ladies Championship DP World Tour: Genesis Championship

Genesis Championship Asian Tour: Hong Kong Open

Hong Kong Open Ladies European Tour: Hero Women's Indian Open

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