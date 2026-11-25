Apart from a few notable exeptions, many fans feel the modern day golfer can come across as too focused, too media trained and on occasion even a touch dull when speaking in the media.

That's something Wyndham Clark says events such as the Skins Game can help to change as players told viewers to prepare for plenty of trash talk.

Clark will take on fellow Major champions Brooks Koepka, Justin Thomas and young sensation Jackson Koivun in the 2026 Farmers Insurance Skins Game on Friday, 27 November live on Amazon Prime.

The Black Friday event is the latest TV special showing golf, and golfers, in a new light and getting to know a bit more about the personalities behind the golf swings.

Clark says players are often wary of speaking their minds in regular PGA Tour events due to how their comments can be reported in the media.

"I think part of why [golfers] don't show their personality in 72-hole events is because we're not mic'd up," said Clark in a preview media conference for the Skins Game.

“I would love to see, honestly, us be mic'd up more during 72-hole events, kind of like what NFL Films did, because I think it's great you get to see the personality of the players that you normally wouldn't get to see.

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"And then the media sometimes can be vicious to the players, which I think all of us have seen. It's kind of one of those things, if you don't show anything, they say we're boring. If you show something, they pick apart everything that you say."

(Image credit: Getty Images)

These made-for-TV events are becoming commonplace in recent years as golf tries to attract a different audience and show different sides of the sport and its stars.

There's the TGL, WTGL, The Match, The Showdown and Golf Channel Games all aimed at providing more fun formats of the game and also give players room to show their personalities.

And what the four personalities on show at the $4m event in Florida will be displaying plenty of is golfing trash talk with plenty of money on the line.

"I think this is just going to be an awesome experience for the fans that are there and everybody watching," said Koepka.

"You go out, people can kind of see us in a different light. I think that's the big thing is when it's a PGA tour event, you're a little more serious and here you can be a little more fun, play it up for the cameras and I get to play with three other great players, fun guys, enjoy being around.

"So a little trash talk, little bit of fun. It makes it exciting for the fans and it's basically what people would see if we were playing at home."

A recent PGA Tour winner in just his third pro start, Koivun added: "I'm just super excited to be able to play against these guys.

"And like Brooks said, it's going to be a fun time. A little bit of trash talk, going to be some good golf, and I'm just happy to be able to be in this position, be able to compete."

Despite being one of the best golfers to come out of college Koivun is still just a newbie going up against three battle hardened Major champions - but he's still got plenty of jibes lined up, for Clark in particular.

"We'll see where the smack talk goes," Koivun said. "I've got some stuff on Wyndham from some past stuff, I won't cross any lines. But no, I'm super excited. It's going to be a fun time."

What are your thoughts? Are events like the Skins Game good for golf? Should players look to show more personality even at regular PGA Tou events? Let us know by joining the conversation below...