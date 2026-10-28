Last Chance For Undecided LIV Golfers, Tiger Woods Offered Tournament Spot And The Internet Invitational Returns: This Week In Golf

This Week In Golf: Our regular look at key stories in the game you might have missed as well as other important details you need to know from around the world.

The end of the season is fast approaching on many tours around the world and the pressure is mounting for players to achieve what they set out to do back in January.

But before the big finales take place, the coming days represent something of a quieter period in pro golf with only events on the PGA Tour, LPGA Tour and Ladies European Tour to focus on.

Nevertheless, there has still been plenty going on in the world of golf and it remains perfectly possible the end of this week in particular could start to become pretty noisy.

Below are some key storylines you won't want to miss as well as a recap of some of biggest to have already taken place.

THIS WEEK IN GOLF

(FINAL) LIV PLAYER COMMITMENT DEADLINE SET

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The player-commitment deadline for 'LIV 2.0' has been pushed back to Friday, October 30.

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An initial date of Sunday, October 25th had been set by BC Partners but the number of LIV pros to commit had not reached the creditor's goal of between 30 and 40.

According to a report by The Financial Times, 15 players have "tentatively committed" to LIV's new era while five have publicly stated they will return.

The FT also said another group of players - which includes Dustin Johnson - may well sign up to LIV once more, but not until they have reached an agreement with the Saudi PIF over severance payments in relation to their original contracts from LIV's former backers.

Either way, bankruptcy documents reportedly state the PIF has set a hard deadline of this Friday for a deal, otherwise it will begin to wind down the league.

WHAT ELSE?

Tiger and Charlie Woods celebrate after Charlie's hole in one at the 2024 PNC Championship (Image credit: Getty Images)

PNC Championship organizers are reportedly holding a place for Tiger Woods and his son Charlie at this year's tournament, according to Golfweek. The 15-time Major winner hasn't competed anywhere since TGL in March but was seen hitting shots on the range during an exhibition at the TGR Junior Invitational recently, sparking interest over when he could make a potential comeback

The Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship is taking place at Te Arai Links in New Zealand between Thursday, October 29 and Sunday, November 1, with the winner earning a place at The Masters and The Open in 2027

Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm, Tommy Fleetwood, Patrick Reed, Aaron Rai and Eugenio Chacarra are among the big names to have committed to the upcoming Abu Dhabi Aldar Championship - the opening event of the DP World Tour Play-offs

The schedule for TGL season 3 has been released, with the indoor league beginning on Sunday, December 27th. An opening-day double-header will kick things off as Boston Common takes on Motor City Golf Club before Jupiter Links plays LAGC in a repeat of last term's final match-up

(Image credit: TGL)

Episode 1 of the 2026 Internet Invitational has been released on YouTube, garnering almost six million views in less than two days. It features 64 golf content creators playing for $4 million at Big Cedar Lodge in Ridgedale, Missouri and was created by Barstool Sports and Bob Does Sports in 2025

The HotelPlanner Tour Grand Final is on this week, with the 45-player field competing to lift the season-long title. Meanwhile, the leading 15 players in the season-long points list will earn DP World Tour status for 2027

Sahith Theegala married partner Julianna 'Juju' Chan at The Ritz-Carlton Maui, Kapalua, Hawaii in a two-day celebration last weekend

STORIES YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED

Austin Smotherman holds the Butterfield Bermuda Championship trophy (Image credit: Getty Images)

TOUR GOLF EVENTS THIS WEEK

Brian Campbell with the Mexico Open trophy (Image credit: Getty Images)

PGA Tour: VidantaWorld Mexico Open

VidantaWorld Mexico Open LPGA Tour: Maybank Championship

Maybank Championship DP World Tour: N/A

N/A Asian Tour: N/A

N/A Ladies European Tour: Wistron Ladies Open

Wistron Ladies Open HotelPlanner Tour: Grand Final