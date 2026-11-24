This Week In Golf: Our regular look at key stories in the game you might have missed as well as other important details you need to know from around the world.

The PGA Tour season has drawn to a conclusion following Marco Penge's dramatic RSM Classic victory, so what's going on this week?

We have a new and highly anticipated DP World Tour season starting Down Under, the return of the Skins Game, the Ladies European Tour finale and much more.

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In this edition of This Week In Golf, we'll take you through the latest news and give you all the info you need to know about what's going on in the professional golf world this week. Starting with a certain Tiger Woods...

Tiger Woods 'melting' the ball

TC's Tiger report that went NUCLR https://t.co/QtB4uGp9i0November 24, 2026

Tiger Woods is set to return to PGA Tour action next week for the first time since the 2024 Open, having had further injury setbacks and then another high profile car accident in recent times.

The Californian golfing great, now 50, will tee it up in the Hero World Challenge in The Bahamas and progress reports are already filtering out in the media.

No Laying Up's Tron Carter said Woods is reportedly 'melting' the golf ball and carrying bunkers at 320-325 yards per someone who played with him recently.

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It's getting fans excited for the great man's return, and a further podcast report came from Barstool Sports' Fore Play Pod, which said Woods has been doing three-mile incline walks each day to get his fitness back to where it needs to be.

Woods will almost certainly play in the PNC Championship next month, too, where he and son Charlie will be the headline team. All being well, we can expect to see him play a number of times on the main tour, Champions Tour and the Majors next year.

Justin Thomas caddie split

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Justin Thomas has split with caddie Matt Minister after nearly two seasons together.

The two-time PGA Champion will have a friend, Brad Gehl, on the bag for the upcoming Skins Game and is hiring Michael Cromie for the 2027 season according to Golfweek.

Thomas and Minister did not manage a victory together since teaming up at the 2024 Masters, as the American won the RBC Heritage with stand-in looper Joe Greiner.

Cromie previously worked with Chris Kirk and also stepped in for Ted Scott at the 2025 BMW Championship and went on to win alongside Scottie Scheffler - bagging $360,000 in the process.

New DP World Tour season

Puig defends his Australian PGA Championship title (Image credit: Getty Images)

One of the most highly anticipated DP World Tour seasons in recent memory gets underway this week in Sydney at the BMW Australian PGA Championship.

David Puig defends his title in a strong field featuring the likes of Cameron Smith, Adam Scott, Min Woo Lee, Lucas Herbert and a number of DPWT regulars and ex-LIV Golfers.

The Lakes GC hosts the event ahead of next week's Australian Open at Kingston Heath, which will feature Rory McIlroy.

It will be the first of 42 tournaments on the schedule in 24 countries, which includes the return of the Singapore Open, Portugal Open and Hong Kong Open. This week's tournament features an AUD $2.5m prize fund.

Cameron Smith's PGA Tour goal

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The former Ripper GC captain is one of nine players to have agreed DPWT sponsor invite deals for 2027, and he admitted his goal is to make his way back to the PGA Tour.

"I guess that's the path. That's where I want to be now for sure," Smith told the Australian Associated Press.

"DP's given us a chance to kind of fulfil that. We'll see how that goes. There's plenty of good players out there and plenty of other guys that want to do the same thing, so it's going to be difficult.

"But for sure that's where I want to play.

"I think given what they've told me, I pretty much need to win this year to get membership.

"It's all still very blurry to me at the moment. There are a lot of rules, but we'll have a few opportunities, and like I said, I've always managed to play pretty good down here, so why not start it off with a good one?"

The Skins Game

The @FarmersIns_ Skins Game is back. 💰 @justinthomas34, @Wyndham_Clark, @bkoepka and Jackson Koivun go head-to-head at Atlantic Fields Club with $4 million on the line. Watch LIVE on Black Friday (11/27), only on @primevideo. https://t.co/A15f0I4OjGOctober 13, 2026

The Skins Game returns for its second edition since re-launching last year, where Wyndham Clark, Brooks Koepka, Justin Thomas and Jackson Koivun will compete for a share of the $4m purse.

The event takes place on Black Friday, November 27 at 9am ET, and will stream live on Prime Video. Atlantic Fields Club in Hobe Sound, Florida will be the stage, with Andrew Catalon, Colt Knost and Dan Rapaport on the mics.

The rules have changed from last year's 'Reverse Purse' back to a standard format where all four players start at $0. As per usual skins rules, each hole carries a dollar value and tied holes roll over to raise the stakes.

Ladies European Tour finale

(Image credit: Ladies European Tour)

La Cala Resort hosts the Andalucía Costa del Sol Open de España this week on the Ladies European Tour.

The season finale sees a 75-woman field competing over 72-holes with no cut, where the winner will earn €105,000 from the €700,000 prize fund.

Casandra Alexander has already secured the Order of Merit but the Rookie of the Year title is still on the line.

Alexander headlines the field alongside Mimi Rhodes, Anne van Dam, Anna Huang and Ana Peláez Triviño.

What else to know:

Marco Penge secured 2028 Championship Series status with his RSM Classic victory

The Englishman has moved up to 39th in the world

Jeeno Thitikul has become the LPGA Tour's all-time money leader with $24.29m

Cyber security firm Palo Alto Networks will become the title sponsor for the PGA Tour's La Quinta, California event (Currently known as the AmEx) in 2028 on the second-tier Challenger Series

JJ Spaun won the prestigious Dunlop Phoenix tournament in Japan, where he debuted a new Srixon Z-Star Diamond ball

In more tour gear news, Marco Penge's victory made it back-to-back PXG driver wins to close the PGA Tour season as well as back-to-back wins for the new 2027 Titleist Pro V1 ball