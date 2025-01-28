TGL Standings: Full League Table And Results After Week 4

Getting underway on the 7th January, the TGL has seen four matches take place (*as of 28th January), with all six teams featuring in it at least one game before the end of the month.

The Bay GC won the first ever TGL match, defeating New York GC (Image credit: Getty Images)

Before getting into the results, it's worth noting how the scoring works. One point is up for grabs on each hole and the team with the fewest shots on that hole wins the point. After the completion of the 15 holes, if teams are tied, they will compete in an overtime tiebreaker.

A win in either regulation or overtime earns a team two points, whilst a loss in overtime sees that team win one point - a similar system to the NHL. However, any team losing in regulation walks away from the action empty handed.

As of writing, Los Angeles GC lead the way via hole-difference, with the trio of Collin Morikawa, Justin Rose and Sahith Theegala (Tommy Fleetwood left out), claiming a 12-1 victory over Tiger Woods' Jupiter Links GC.

Behind LAGC is The Bay GC, who won the opening match against New York GC 9-2. The foursome of Ludvig Aberg, Shane Lowry, Wyndham Clark and Min Woo Lee sit second, with Atlanta Drive GC third after a 4-0 shutout of New York GC on week three.

LAGC currently lead the way in the standings (Image credit: Getty Images)

Currently, New York GC are one of the two sides to have played two matches, with Matt Fitzpatrick, Rickie Fowler, Xander Schauffele and Cameron Young losing both.

The other team to play two matches is Jupiter Links GC, who avenged their 12-1 defeat with the best match of the league so far, a 4-3 overtime victory against Rory McIlroy's Boston Common.

Made up of Woods, Kevin Kisner and Tom Kim (Max Homa left out), the trio were able to secure the win over McIlroy, Keegan Bradley and Adam Scott (Hideki Matsuyama left out), in a thrilling game that saw the League's first overtime ending.

TGL SoFi Cup Standings

*Correct as of 28th January

Swipe to scroll horizontally Position Team Points/Record (W-L-T) Overtime Holes W/L 1st Los Angeles GC 2 (1-0-0) 0-0 9-1 2nd The Bay GC 2 (1-0-0) 0-0 8-2 3rd Atlanta Drive GC 2 (1-0-0) 0-0 4-0 4th Jupiter Links GC 2 (1-0-1) 1-0 4-12 5th Boston Common GC 1 (0-0-1) 0-1 3-3 6th New York Golf Club 0 (0-2-0) 0-0 2-12

TGL Schedule And Results