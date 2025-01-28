TGL Standings: Full League Table And Results After Week 4

Currently, four matches have been played in the TGL, with the SoFi Cup standings beginning to take shape at the end of January

Tiger Woods lines up an iron shot
(Image credit: TGL)
Matt Cradock
By
published

Getting underway on the 7th January, the TGL has seen four matches take place (*as of 28th January), with all six teams featuring in it at least one game before the end of the month.

The Bay GC and New York GC during the opening night of TGL

The Bay GC won the first ever TGL match, defeating New York GC

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Before getting into the results, it's worth noting how the scoring works. One point is up for grabs on each hole and the team with the fewest shots on that hole wins the point. After the completion of the 15 holes, if teams are tied, they will compete in an overtime tiebreaker.

A win in either regulation or overtime earns a team two points, whilst a loss in overtime sees that team win one point - a similar system to the NHL. However, any team losing in regulation walks away from the action empty handed.

As of writing, Los Angeles GC lead the way via hole-difference, with the trio of Collin Morikawa, Justin Rose and Sahith Theegala (Tommy Fleetwood left out), claiming a 12-1 victory over Tiger Woods' Jupiter Links GC.

Behind LAGC is The Bay GC, who won the opening match against New York GC 9-2. The foursome of Ludvig Aberg, Shane Lowry, Wyndham Clark and Min Woo Lee sit second, with Atlanta Drive GC third after a 4-0 shutout of New York GC on week three.

LAGC high five each other

LAGC currently lead the way in the standings

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Currently, New York GC are one of the two sides to have played two matches, with Matt Fitzpatrick, Rickie Fowler, Xander Schauffele and Cameron Young losing both.

The other team to play two matches is Jupiter Links GC, who avenged their 12-1 defeat with the best match of the league so far, a 4-3 overtime victory against Rory McIlroy's Boston Common.

Made up of Woods, Kevin Kisner and Tom Kim (Max Homa left out), the trio were able to secure the win over McIlroy, Keegan Bradley and Adam Scott (Hideki Matsuyama left out), in a thrilling game that saw the League's first overtime ending.

TGL SoFi Cup Standings

*Correct as of 28th January

Swipe to scroll horizontally
PositionTeamPoints/Record (W-L-T)OvertimeHoles W/L
1stLos Angeles GC2 (1-0-0)0-09-1
2ndThe Bay GC2 (1-0-0)0-08-2
3rdAtlanta Drive GC2 (1-0-0)0-04-0
4thJupiter Links GC2 (1-0-1)1-04-12
5thBoston Common GC1 (0-0-1)0-13-3
6thNew York Golf Club0 (0-2-0)0-02-12

TGL Schedule And Results

  • All times ET
  • Match 1:
    New York Golf Club 2 - 9 The Bay Golf Club
    Tuesday 7 January
  • Match 2:
    Los Angeles Golf Club 12 - 1 Jupiter Links Golf Club
    Tuesday 14 January
  • Match 3:
    New York Golf Club 4 - 0 Atlanta Drive GC
    Tuesday 21 January
  • Match 4: 
    Jupiter Links Golf Club 4 - 3 Boston Common Golf
    (Juptier Links win in overtime)
    Monday 27 January
  • Match 5 – Boston Common Golf vs. Los Angeles Golf Club – Tuesday 4 February, 9pm ESPN
  • Matches 6-8 – Presidents’ Day Tripleheader – Monday 17 February, 1pm, (ESPN), 4pm, (ESPN), 7pm, (ESPN2)
  • Match 9 – Jupiter Links Golf Club vs New York Golf Club - Tuesday 18 February, 7pm, (ESPN)
  • Matches 10-12 – Monday 24 February, 5pm (ESPN2), 9 pm (ESPN2) and Tuesday, 25 February, 9pm, (ESPN)
  • Matches 13-15 – Monday, 3 March, 3pm, (ESPN2), 7pm, (ESPN2), and Tuesday 4 March 4, 7pm, (ESPN)
  • Semifinals – Monday 17 March, 7pm(ESPN2) & Tuesday 18 March, 7pm (ESPN)
  • Finals Series – Monday 24 March (ESPN2) & Tuesday 25 March (ESPN)
Matt Cradock
Matt Cradock
Staff Writer

Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover weekend news and social media, as well as help look after Golf Monthly’s many buyers’ guides and equipment reviews.

Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round came in 2016, where he shot a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine holes. He currently plays at Witney Lakes in Oxfordshire and his favourite player is Rory McIlroy, despite nearly being struck by his second shot at the 17th during the 2015 BMW PGA Championship.

Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?

Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°

Fairway Wood: TaylorMade Rocketballz Stage 2, 15°, 19°

Hybrid: Adams Super Hybrid, 22°

Irons: Mizuno MP54, 5-PW

Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°

Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero

Ball: Titleist Pro V1x

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸