Tiger Woods Discusses Sun Day Red, Jokes About 'Mama's Always Right' And Tree Memes On The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

Tiger Woods made a rare appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday night, discussing his new clothing brand Sun Day Red as well as The Masters, being a part of a meme, and how his mama is always right.

The 15-time Major champion appeared alongside good friend, Fallon dressed in full Sun Day Red gear and talked about why he launched the brand - which went on sale at midnight - following his decision to move away from Nike - the company he had been associated with for 27 years.

After The Tonight show host pulled out what appeared to be a black Sun Day Red top, Woods explained: "It's about athletes being first and designing something for the athlete so that we can perform at a higher level. And here we are with Sun Day Red."

Moving on to clarify the reasons for going with the name of the brand, which caused some confusion among fans at first, Woods joked: "Uh, maybe because I've won a few tournaments on a Sunday wearing red..."

The California-born golfer was then asked why his fascination with red across all the years he has played - a color which is now synonymous with the name 'Tiger Woods'.

The 82-time PGA Tour winner - who was clearly feeling in a jovial mood - told a story about how his mother Kultida influenced his thinking and, after initially rebelling against her to no avail, Woods finally admitted his 'mama' might have had a point.

Woods said: "The red story is actually a good one. It comes from my mom. My mom thought it was my being a Capricorn, whatever, it was my power color or some B.S. thing like that.

"So I end up wearing red and end up winning some junior golf tournaments. And then, to spite her, I wore blue and I did not win those tournaments. So mama's always right."

Elsewhere during the interview, Woods engaged with stories about his two kids, Sam and Charlie, plus hitting drives off his knees during a challenge, and scoring his first Ace at a par-3 course with a 3-wood aged eight.

The 48-year-old also talked about his most recent Masters appearance and the famous 'tree memes' that occurred as a result of him shaking hands with legendary announcer, Verne Lundquist who was sat behind a tree next to the 16th green on Sunday.

Lundquist retired in April - his 40th calling at Augusta National - with perhaps the most famous moment being when he called Woods' legendary chip-in on the par-3 16th during the 2005 Masters.

Asked about the special moment with Lundquist and if he remembered it, Woods said: "Yes, I do. It's the great Verne Lundquist, and he was there [behind the tree]."

Fallon then showed his guest a number of captioned pictures people on the internet had come up with, all of which Woods laughed along with.

The pair ended the interview with Woods challenging Fallon - who is a keen golfer himself - to a game of ping pong at some point during 2024.