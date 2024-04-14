Tiger Woods On Verne Lundquist's Iconic Masters Call

The conclusion of the 2024 Masters will also bring the end of an era when CBS Sports golf broadcast legend Verne Lundquist will call time on his career after four decades behind the mic at the Augusta National Major.

During that time, Lundquist has been responsible for some unforgettable calls. One of them came in 1986 with his “maybe… yes, sir!” line as eventual winner Jack Nicklaus’ ball dropped into the penultimate hole to give him the outright lead.

Then, 19 years later, Lundquist made another call that resonated with millions. Tiger Woods had just struck a shot that, around 16 seconds later, would result in one of the greatest moments in Masters history.

Woods’ chip-in from the edge of the 16th green began with him directing the ball far to the left of the flag. It slowly curved round and began rolling down the slope towards the flag. It didn’t seem to have the momentum to drop, though, and hung on the lip agonizingly before finally disappearing into the hole.

At that point, Lundquist found the words and tone perfect for such a majestic moment: “In your life, have you seen anything like that?”

Verne Lundquist made one of the most famous calls of all time for Woods' chip-in at the 16th at the 2005 Masters (Image credit: Getty Images)

It’s hardly likely anyone had, and certainly not at such a crucial moment, as Woods’ astonishing birdie gave him a two-shot lead over Chris DiMarco with two to play before he ultimately closed out the victory in a playoff.

Before the 2024 tournament, Woods paid tribute to Lundquist’s career, including that iconic call. He said: “Yeah, I've heard that call a couple times. Yeah, that - I mean, he has just an amazing ability to bring in the audience and describe a situation and just be able to narrate it in a way that is poetic but it's also - he describes it with emotionality.

“He just draws the audience in. It's amazing. It's, I think, his 40th year, I think it is now, 39th, 40th year, to be able to call the Masters. That's what I grew up watching. I grew up listening to Verne. And he made a nice call there at 16, and it's one that I've been lucky enough to - I will have that memory with Verne for the rest of my life.”

A memory Tiger Woods will hold dear for the rest of his life.Woods spoke earlier in the week about Verne Lundquist's iconic call on No. 16 in 2005. #themasters pic.twitter.com/8qA4t0T3n2April 14, 2024 See more

That wasn’t quite the end of the story, either. During the five-time Masters champion’s final round on Sunday, Lundquist was seated to the right of the green where Woods had shown such mastery in 2005. The 15-time Major winner strode over and shook his hand, creating one more never-to-be-forgotten moment involving the two legends.

Linked forever by the 16th hole at Augusta National.Verne Lundquist looks on at Tiger Woods as he prepares to call his final broadcast at the Masters. pic.twitter.com/l0SuoVH086April 14, 2024 See more

Verne. pic.twitter.com/ZkG7auGHNlApril 14, 2024 See more

Augusta National chairman Fred Ridley also paid tribute to Lundquist before The Masters. "I still get chills when hearing the famous calls by an incredible Verne Lundquist of two of the most iconic Sunday moments in Masters history,” began Ridley.

“Jack Nicklaus in 1986, with putter raised following a crucial putt into the hole on No. 17 on his way to his sixth Masters title; and in 2005 Tiger Woods' unbelievable pitch shot on No. 16, which catapulted him to his fourth Green Jacket.

"Who could forget the drama as Tiger's ball stopped momentarily and then fell into the hole? You're right, Verne, we have not seen anything like that.”