Tiger Woods' Daughter Sam Reveals How 'He Won The Greatest Gift Of All'

At the prestigious World Golf Hall of Fame ceremony on Wednesday night, Tiger Woods' 14-year-old daughter, Sam, produced an incredibly moving and powerful speech that brought the 15-time Major winner to tears.

Wearing the traditional Tiger red, Sam gave a speech detailing Tiger's first Major triumph in 1997, where Tiger became the first black and Asian golfer to win a Major championship, as well as his 2019 Masters success following multiple back surgeries, his devastating car crash in February 2021 and "winning the greatest gift of all."

A post shared by World Golf Hall of Fame (@golfhalloffame) A photo posted by on

Thanking those who were in attendance, the 14-year-old began with a humorous story about Tiger's 2007 US Open finish. "In 2007, my dad found himself in a position to make an 18-foot putt to force a US Open playoff, which he missed by a foot.

"He then had to rush to the airport, fly from Pittsburgh to Orlando, and drive to the Winnie Palmer Hospital. Within five minutes of walking into the hospital room, still wearing his red golf shirt, on June 18th, I was born. He may have lost that day, but he won the greatest gift of all!"

The anecdote made the room, which was filled with PGA Tour players, burst out with laughter, with Woods also visibly chuckling along to her daughter's story.

Tiger, Charlie, Sam, and girlfriend, Erica Herman, at the World Golf Hall of Fame ceremony (Image credit: Getty Images)

From there, Sam went on to mention her dad's love for Marvel and DC, stating that her and Charlie "have only begun to realise how famous he actually is." However "how can a guy who still FaceTime's his friends to discuss Marvel and DC timelines, and who goes to Comic-Con dressed as Batman, be one of the greatest golfers that ever lived?"

A family holiday story in the Bahamas then gave way to an incredibly powerful moment, with Sam telling a story about her dad's struggles following his serious car crash in 2021.

"I realised while writing this speech that, no matter what life throws our way, we somehow come out together and stronger. You know, train hard, fight easy," she said.

"Recently, dad had to train harder than ever. About a year ago, you were stuck in a hospital bed at one of your ultimate lows and one of the scariest moments of your life and ours. We didn't know if you'd come home with two legs or not.

"Now, not only are you about to be inducted into the Hall of Fame, but you're standing here on your own two feet. This is why you deserve this, because you're a fighter. You've defied the odds every time, being the first black and Asian golfer to win a Major, being able to win your fifth Masters after multiple back surgeries, and being able to walk just a few months after your crash.

"Through thick and thin, you, Charlie, Erica, Kuna, and I, will always be a team. Dad, I inducted you into the Dad Hall of Fame a long time ago, but today I am so proud to present my dad, Tiger Woods, into the World Golf Hall of Fame."