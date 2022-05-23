Tiger Woods Congratulates Close Friend Justin Thomas On PGA Win

The 15-time Major winner took to Twitter to praise Thomas after his record-equalling comeback win

Tiger Woods was the first to congratulate close friend Justin Thomas after watching him win his second PGA Championship
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Jeff Kimber
By
published

 

Tiger Woods has congratulated his close friend Justin Thomas after seeing him make a record-equalling comeback to win his second PGA Championship. Thomas started the final round seven shots off the lead, and was 1-over par after six, but birdied four of the last 10 holes to force a playoff with Will Zalatoris, and continued that form on the three extra holes, going birdie, birdie, par to win his second Major.

“Big congrats to @JustinThomas34!” tweeted Tiger, “He kept himself in the championship until the very end and once he got his shot back he didn’t look back”. Thomas was asked after his triumph if he had heard from Tiger yet, and responded that he hadn’t checked his phone, but right on cue it rang and the 15-time Major winner was on the line offering his congratulations. The closeness of their friendship was on display as Thomas answered the call, “Hello dear!”.

See more

 

While thrilled to see 29-year-old Thomas win his second Major, and second PGA Championship, five years after his first, Woods did not fare so well at Southern Hills Country Club in Tulsa, Oklahoma, having to withdraw after his third round 79 and not looking fully fit all week. Woods showed his grit and determination to make the cut with a gutsy 69 on Friday, but he looked visibly uncomfortable all week and pulled out Saturday night.

Tiger was at least able to watch the PGA Championship come to life in the final round, as Mito Pereira, needing just a par on the final hole to take the title, drove it into the water and took a double bogey 6 to not only miss out on the win, but also the playoff with clubhouse leaders Thomas and Zalatoris.

Thomas, the most experienced player on the leaderboard, wasn’t making much impression on the leaders midway through his final round, but his patience paid off with a blistering second half to the round enabling him to post a third 67 of the week. With Pereira still on the course and holding a lead, he still needed some help, and the Chilean obliged, leaving a birdie putt inches short on 17 before finding the wet stuff at the last.

Pereira started the final round at -9, seven shots clear of Thomas, who stood at -2. That comeback from seven shots behind equalled the record set by John Mahaffey, who came from seven strokes back to win the 1978 PGA Championship, also in a playoff, at Oakmont.

Jeff Kimber
Jeff Kimber

Jeff graduated from Leeds University in Business Studies and Media in 1996 and did a post grad in journalism at Sheffield College in 1997. His first jobs were on Slam Dunk (basketball) and Football Monthly magazines, and he's worked for the Sunday Times, Press Association and ESPN. He has faced golfing greats Sam Torrance and Sergio Garcia, but on the poker felt rather than the golf course. Jeff's favourite course played is Sandy Lane in Barbados, which went far better than when he played Matfen Hall in Northumberland, where he crashed the buggy on the way to the 1st tee!

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸

Golf Monthly is part of Future plc, an international media group and leading digital publisher. Visit our corporate site.
© Future Publishing Limited Quay House, The Ambury, Bath BA1 1UA. All rights reserved. England and Wales company registration number 2008885.