Tiger Woods Congratulates Close Friend Justin Thomas On PGA Win
The 15-time Major winner took to Twitter to praise Thomas after his record-equalling comeback win
Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment.
Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Tiger Woods has congratulated his close friend Justin Thomas after seeing him make a record-equalling comeback to win his second PGA Championship. Thomas started the final round seven shots off the lead, and was 1-over par after six, but birdied four of the last 10 holes to force a playoff with Will Zalatoris, and continued that form on the three extra holes, going birdie, birdie, par to win his second Major.
“Big congrats to @JustinThomas34!” tweeted Tiger, “He kept himself in the championship until the very end and once he got his shot back he didn’t look back”. Thomas was asked after his triumph if he had heard from Tiger yet, and responded that he hadn’t checked his phone, but right on cue it rang and the 15-time Major winner was on the line offering his congratulations. The closeness of their friendship was on display as Thomas answered the call, “Hello dear!”.
Big congrats to @JustinThomas34! He kept himself in this championship until the very end and once he got his shot he didn’t look back. Thanks to Tulsa and the @PGAChampionship for a great week.May 23, 2022
While thrilled to see 29-year-old Thomas win his second Major, and second PGA Championship, five years after his first, Woods did not fare so well at Southern Hills Country Club in Tulsa, Oklahoma, having to withdraw after his third round 79 and not looking fully fit all week. Woods showed his grit and determination to make the cut with a gutsy 69 on Friday, but he looked visibly uncomfortable all week and pulled out Saturday night.
Tiger was at least able to watch the PGA Championship come to life in the final round, as Mito Pereira, needing just a par on the final hole to take the title, drove it into the water and took a double bogey 6 to not only miss out on the win, but also the playoff with clubhouse leaders Thomas and Zalatoris.
Thomas, the most experienced player on the leaderboard, wasn’t making much impression on the leaders midway through his final round, but his patience paid off with a blistering second half to the round enabling him to post a third 67 of the week. With Pereira still on the course and holding a lead, he still needed some help, and the Chilean obliged, leaving a birdie putt inches short on 17 before finding the wet stuff at the last.
Pereira started the final round at -9, seven shots clear of Thomas, who stood at -2. That comeback from seven shots behind equalled the record set by John Mahaffey, who came from seven strokes back to win the 1978 PGA Championship, also in a playoff, at Oakmont.
Jeff graduated from Leeds University in Business Studies and Media in 1996 and did a post grad in journalism at Sheffield College in 1997. His first jobs were on Slam Dunk (basketball) and Football Monthly magazines, and he's worked for the Sunday Times, Press Association and ESPN. He has faced golfing greats Sam Torrance and Sergio Garcia, but on the poker felt rather than the golf course. Jeff's favourite course played is Sandy Lane in Barbados, which went far better than when he played Matfen Hall in Northumberland, where he crashed the buggy on the way to the 1st tee!
-
-
9 Perks Of Winning The PGA Championship
Winning the PGA Championship comes with a host of perks, from prize money to exemptions to world ranking points...
By Elliott Heath • Published
-
Galvin Green Reveals New Sustainable Part One Collection
Unrestricted swing and comfort is at heart of Galvin Green’s latest range offering more sustainable choices
By in partnership with Galvin Green • Published
-
'Give Me Some Space' - Woods Snaps At Camera Operator
Tiger didn't appreciate the close proximity of the TV coverage as the PGA Championship got under way
By Jeff Kimber • Published
-
Tiger Woods Becomes Most Backed Golfer At The 2022 Masters
US bookie PointsBet said punters have rushed to put money on Tiger to win a sixth Green Jacket next week
By Jeff Kimber • Published
-
Tiger Woods Heading To Augusta This Week - Report
A PGA Tour Radio host revealed his sources think Tiger will head to Augusta this week to prepare
By Jeff Kimber • Published
-
Tiger Woods Still Listed In Field For 2022 Masters
The five-time champion could make his comeback from injury at Augusta next month
By Jeff Kimber • Published
-
Tiger Woods Eyeing 2023 Return To Golf - Source
The 15-time Major champion is said to be aiming to play in next year's Masters
By Jeff Kimber • Published
-
Social Media Goes Wild After 'Incredible Flex' From Bones Mackay
The veteran caddie took one look at Justin Thomas' approach shot at TPC Sawgrass and reached for the putter
By Jeff Kimber • Published
-
Tiger Woods Reveals Proudest Achievement Of His Career
The 15-time Major winner reflected on his best moments after his induction to the Golf Hall of Fame
By Jeff Kimber • Published
-
Tiger Woods 'Goes To Comic-Con Dressed As Batman'
Tiger dressed as his favourite superhero to attend the comic book conventions
By Jeff Kimber • Published