Tiger Woods Congratulates Close Friend Justin Thomas On PGA Win

Tiger Woods has congratulated his close friend Justin Thomas after seeing him make a record-equalling comeback to win his second PGA Championship. Thomas started the final round seven shots off the lead, and was 1-over par after six, but birdied four of the last 10 holes to force a playoff with Will Zalatoris, and continued that form on the three extra holes, going birdie, birdie, par to win his second Major.

“Big congrats to @JustinThomas34!” tweeted Tiger, “He kept himself in the championship until the very end and once he got his shot back he didn’t look back”. Thomas was asked after his triumph if he had heard from Tiger yet, and responded that he hadn’t checked his phone, but right on cue it rang and the 15-time Major winner was on the line offering his congratulations. The closeness of their friendship was on display as Thomas answered the call, “Hello dear!”.

Big congrats to @JustinThomas34! He kept himself in this championship until the very end and once he got his shot he didn't look back. Thanks to Tulsa and the @PGAChampionship for a great week.May 23, 2022

While thrilled to see 29-year-old Thomas win his second Major, and second PGA Championship, five years after his first, Woods did not fare so well at Southern Hills Country Club in Tulsa, Oklahoma, having to withdraw after his third round 79 and not looking fully fit all week. Woods showed his grit and determination to make the cut with a gutsy 69 on Friday, but he looked visibly uncomfortable all week and pulled out Saturday night.

Tiger was at least able to watch the PGA Championship come to life in the final round, as Mito Pereira, needing just a par on the final hole to take the title, drove it into the water and took a double bogey 6 to not only miss out on the win, but also the playoff with clubhouse leaders Thomas and Zalatoris.

Thomas, the most experienced player on the leaderboard, wasn’t making much impression on the leaders midway through his final round, but his patience paid off with a blistering second half to the round enabling him to post a third 67 of the week. With Pereira still on the course and holding a lead, he still needed some help, and the Chilean obliged, leaving a birdie putt inches short on 17 before finding the wet stuff at the last.

Pereira started the final round at -9, seven shots clear of Thomas, who stood at -2. That comeback from seven shots behind equalled the record set by John Mahaffey, who came from seven strokes back to win the 1978 PGA Championship, also in a playoff, at Oakmont.