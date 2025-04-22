Justin Thomas Confirms Stand-In Caddie Will Not Replace Long-Term Looper After First Victory Since 2022

RBC Heritage champion, Justin Thomas has confirmed he will not be replacing regular caddie, Matt Minister with stand-in, Joe Greiner despite picking up his first PGA Tour victory since 2022 on Sunday.

Thomas claimed his 16th PGA Tour prize via a playoff at Harbour Town, rolling home a beautiful birdie putt at the first extra hole to see off Andrew Novak and deny the South Carolina native his maiden tour success.

The new World No.5's first win since 2022 arrived with Greiner on the bag after Minister took time off to deal with a back injury which kept him from looping at The Masters earlier this month.

The minor medical issue occurred around the same time that Greiner split with Max Homa, who had struggled with a loss of form since his own last win at the end of 2023.

As a result of Thomas needing a temporary caddie and Greiner without a full-time bag, the pair ended up working together at Augusta National - where they managed a T36th result - before an incredible week at the latest Signature Event where Greiner likely collected a six-figure bonus check.

"It was very, very cool to do it in that way."

Despite the dream display, Thomas confirmed to Sirius XM's Drew Stoltz and Colt Knost that he was eager to have Minister back as soon as possible

“We all knew that going in – it was very much a fill-in situation,” he said. “We were so lucky that Joe was available until Rev [Minister] got healthy. I love Joe to death, but I’m very excited to have Rev back.”

Thomas will have a little more time for his caddie to heal due to not being among the field for this week's Zurich Classic of New Orleans, allowing him further chance to revel in a win which may not have arrived if not for the help of Greiner.

In another interview with Dan Rapaport's Dan On Golf Show, Thomas was asked by the journalist how important Greiner was during the key moments on Sunday, such as the final hole in regulation and the first sudden death playoff hole.



The Louisville, Kentucky-born pro replied: "He was great. That was the most important thing of deciding - or trying to decide - last week, if I were to play well [then I needed to] be comfortable, or somewhat comfortable, with who I was with.

"I know Joe so well, every day we would figure out some things here and there and we joked that we were just getting close enough and ready to go. Then all of a sudden it was like 'alright man, thanks for the help. Appreciate it. Now see ya!'

"Hopefully Rev will be back and good to go, but [Joe] was great. He's such a good dude. He works hard. We had a lot of fun out there."