CBS To Air Tiger Woods Interview Prior To Masters Final Round

Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Tiger Woods' victory at the 1997 Masters is arguably the most recognisable and famous moment in the whole of golf. At the event, a 21-year-old Woods produced a record 12-shot victory to become the first African-American/Asian player to win the Masters.

Now, to celebrate 25 years since the iconic tournament and victory, CBS will air a Masters special which will feature a sit-down interview with Tiger before Sunday’s conclusion at Augusta National.

CBS announces it will air a Masters special featuring a sit-down interview with Tiger Woods before Sunday’s final round celebrating his 25th anniversary as a Masters champ.Jim Nantz says, "I did not get any indication whether he'd be playing," when they recorded the interview.March 30, 2022 See more

Previously, Tiger had bought out a book on his maiden Major glory at the Masters. Released in 2017 to coincide with the 20th anniversary of the win, the book, which was titled 'Tiger Woods Unprecedented: The Masters and Me', described his day to day experiences at Augusta National in 1997.

The book also included a chapter dedicated to the event's aftermath, a chapter dedicated to the changes made to Augusta National since his historic win, as well as a number of never-before-heard stories, including a lesson Woods learnt from two-time major winner, Nick Price.

“I later played with Nick during the 1995 U.S. Open at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club on Long Island when he shot 66 in the opening round — I shot 74. Afterward, I asked Nick in the locker room how many pins he had gone for. He said he didn’t go for more than a couple, and asked me how many I had tried to get to. ‘Every one,’ I said. He had given me a hell of a lesson right there. You could go low while playing conservative, smart golf in a major. I’ve never forgotten that lesson.”

Sir Nick Faldo puts the Green Jacket on Woods at the 1997 Masters (Image credit: Getty Images)

Along with the announcement of the special, Jim Nantz, who has been covering the PGA Tour for CBS Sports since the 1980s, as well as anchoring CBS's coverage of the Masters since 1989, stated that at the time of the recording (week after the Genesis Invitational) he had no indication that Tiger would try to play at Augusta National in 2022.

The return of Tiger to competitive action has been one of many mystery since his serious car crash in February 2021. However, in December of that year, he made a miraculous return at the PNC Championship alongside his son, Charlie, where they finished an equally incredible second place.

Throughout multiple press conferences though, the 15-time Major champion has stated that he can play but only thanks to the aid of a cart, just like at the PNC Championship. Woods however, was present at Augusta National recently, playing a practice round with Charlie, as well as close friend, Justin Thomas.