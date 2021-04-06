The Masters Par 3 contest is loved by many, but is it really the best way to prepare for the season's first Major?

Is It Time To Ditch The Masters Par 3 Contest?

The Masters Par 3 Contest was last played in 2019, having been cancelled in both 2020 and 2021 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Wednesday mini-tournament, where the players take to Augusta’s stunning par 3 course for what has become a Masters tradition, was first played in 1960, with Sam Snead winning the inaugural edition.

When played, many of the competitors take the opportunity to bring their wives, girlfriends and children along for the fun.

That’s not to say it isn’t without it’s drama, though. In 2018, for example, Tom Watson won, Jack Nicklaus’ grandson made a memorable hole-in-one, and Tony Finau dislocated his ankle celebrating his own ace.

But is this contest really the best way to prepare for the season’s first Major?

We caught up with Sky Sports’ Rich Beem, who has made five Masters appearances, and he told us about his love for the course, saying: “It’s so immaculate you almost can’t believe it.