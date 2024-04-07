Tiger Woods Arrives At Augusta National Ahead Of The Masters

The five-time Green Jacket winner was pictured at Augusta National, as he makes his first start since February

Having not been seen in a competitive environment since The Genesis Invitational in February, Tiger Woods was pictured on-site at Augusta National on Sunday afternoon, as he prepares for The Masters.

Back in March, Woods was listed in The Masters field, with his name added to the entry list on the official Masters website. From there, it was then reported that the 15-time Major winner was heading to Augusta National for a practice round and that round was with Augusta National Chairman, Fred Ridley, and close friend, Justin Thomas.

A five-time Green Jacket winner, various images of Woods were posted on The Masters' social media pages, with the American decked out in his new Sun Day Red gear, as Woods was pictured hitting various bunker shots at The Masters venue.

Along with the pictures, it was also recently reported that Woods is set to continue with experienced caddie Lance Bennett at The Masters, with Bennett caddying for Woods at the Genesis Invitational in February.

Although Woods hasn't been seen in a competitive environment for a few months, the 48-year-old was spotted in the Bahamas for talks between the PGA Tour and PIF. Following the meeting, reports stated that Woods was "very engaged" in talks with Saudi Public Investment Fund boss Yasir Al-Rumayyan.

Along with the meeting, Woods was also seen in North Carolina watching his son, Charlie, make his AJGA (American Junior Golf Association) debut at the Will Lowery Junior Championship. At the tournament, Charlie finished in a tie for 32nd after rounds of 78, 81 and 78.

