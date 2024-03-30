Report: Tiger Woods Heads To Augusta National For Masters Scouting Trip
Having not played since February, it seems that Woods is getting prepared for his next major appearance
The question of when Tiger Woods will tee it up next has loomed over the golf world for a few months now, with the 15-time Major winner not seen in a competitive environment since the Genesis Invitational in February.
Withdrawing midway through that event due to illness, Woods missed The Players Championship and the Valspar Championship, a tournament he had played previously. Now though, it seems that Woods has potentially confirmed his next appearance as he is reportedly at Augusta National for a Masters scouting trip.
According to X account radaratlas2, Woods’ plane arrived in Augusta around 10.30am, with it believed that the American is heading to the Masters venue for a practice round.
#TigerWoods airplane #N517TW about to land in Augusta #Masters pic.twitter.com/MWS94MbWPDMarch 30, 2024
Just a week ago, Woods' name appeared in the Masters field as the five-time Green Jacket winner added his name to the entry list on the official Masters website. If he were to play it would be his 26th appearance at Augusta National.
Although Woods hasn't been seen in a competitive environment, the 48-year-old was spotted in the Bahamas for talks between the PGA Tour and PIF. Following the meeting, reports stated that Woods was "very engaged" in talks with Saudi Public Investment Fund boss Yasir Al-Rumayyan.
Along with the meeting, Woods was also seen in North Carolina watching his son, Charlie, make his AJGA (American Junior Golf Association) debut at the Will Lowery Junior Championship. At the tournament, Charlie finished in a tie for 32nd after rounds of 78, 81 and 78.
