Report: Tiger Woods Heads To Augusta National For Masters Scouting Trip

Having not played since February, it seems that Woods is getting prepared for his next major appearance

Tiger Woods hits a bunker shot at the Masters
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Matt Cradock
By Matt Cradock
published

The question of when Tiger Woods will tee it up next has loomed over the golf world for a few months now, with the 15-time Major winner not seen in a competitive environment since the Genesis Invitational in February.

Withdrawing midway through that event due to illness, Woods missed The Players Championship and the Valspar Championship, a tournament he had played previously. Now though, it seems that Woods has potentially confirmed his next appearance as he is reportedly at Augusta National for a Masters scouting trip.

According to X account radaratlas2, Woods’ plane arrived in Augusta around 10.30am, with it believed that the American is heading to the Masters venue for a practice round.

See more

Just a week ago, Woods' name appeared in the Masters field as the five-time Green Jacket winner added his name to the entry list on the official Masters website. If he were to play it would be his 26th appearance at Augusta National.

Although Woods hasn't been seen in a competitive environment, the 48-year-old was spotted in the Bahamas for talks between the PGA Tour and PIF. Following the meeting, reports stated that Woods was "very engaged" in talks with Saudi Public Investment Fund boss Yasir Al-Rumayyan.

Along with the meeting, Woods was also seen in North Carolina watching his son, Charlie, make his AJGA (American Junior Golf Association) debut at the Will Lowery Junior Championship. At the tournament, Charlie finished in a tie for 32nd after rounds of 78, 81 and 78.

Matt Cradock
Matt Cradock
Staff Writer

Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover weekend news and social media, as well as help look after Golf Monthly’s many buyers’ guides and equipment reviews.


Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round came in 2016, where he shot a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine holes. He currently plays at Witney Lakes in Oxfordshire and his favourite player is Rory McIlroy, despite nearly being struck by his second shot at the 17th during the 2015 BMW PGA Championship.


Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?

Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°

Fairway Wood: TaylorMade Rocketballz Stage 2, 15°, 19°

Hybrid: Adams Super Hybrid, 22°

Irons: Mizuno MP54, 5-PW

Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°

Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero

Ball: Titleist Pro V1x

Latest