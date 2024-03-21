Tiger Woods Spotted Watching Son Charlie As He Makes AJGA Debut

Tiger Woods has been spotted alongside his son Charlie as he prepares to make his debut AJGA (American Junior Golf Association) appearance in North Carolina.

Charlie, who turned 15 in February, received a sponsor's invite to compete in the Will Lowery Junior Championship at Carolina Trace Country Club in Sanford. The 54-hole tournament is open to both boys and girls aged between 12 and 19.

Tiger has been a regular presence at his son's junior events, even carrying his bag for him during the Notah Begay III Junior Golf National Championship back in November. The pair have also competed frequently at the PNC Championship, finishing T5 at the tournament last December.

Charlie was most recently seen last month at a pre-qualifier for the Cognizant Classic as he attempted to qualify for his first start on the PGA Tour. The attempt didn't go to plan, however, as the youngster carded a 16-over-par 86 in a round that was marred by crowd trouble as eager fans flocked to try and follow the teen's effort.

Charlie is still early in his junior career, competing predominantly on the Hurricane Junior Golf Tour and Junior PGA South Florida Tour. In 2022, he cruised to victory by eight shots at the Major Championship at Village Golf Course.

Last year, he shot a 66 in the Last Chance Regional to close out another win and qualify for the aforementioned 2023 Notah Begay III Boys' Jr Golf National Championship where he finished T17 in the Boys 14-15 Division. He is currently ranked 957th in the Junior Golf Scoreboard ranking.

Tiger, meanwhile, has not competed since he withdrew from the second round of February's Genesis Invitational. The 15-time Major champion did not compete at the Players Championship but has since been confirmed in the field for the Masters.