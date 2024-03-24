Charlie Woods Struggles On AJGA Debut And Finishes In A Tie For 32nd
Woods carded rounds of 78, 81 and 78 on his AJGA debut to finish in a tie for 32nd in the 51-player field
Making his AJGA (American Junior Golf Association) debut at the Will Lowery Junior Championship, Charlie Woods struggled at the event as the 15-year-old carded a 21-over-par tournament total and a tie for 32nd.
Playing on a a sponsor’s invite, reports claimed that security measures had been stepped up after Woods' appearance at a pre-qualifier for the Cognizant Classic, an event where he shot an 86 with reports further claiming that there was crowd trouble as eager fans flocked to try and follow the teen's effort.
Earlier in the week, his dad and 15-time Major winner, Tiger Woods, was spotted at the tournament in North Carolina, with Tiger present and "very engaged" in talks with Saudi Public Investment Fund boss Yasir Al-Rumayyan in the Bahamas just a few days prior.
Returning to the event and, in the first round, Charlie carded a 78 that included three birdies, five bogeys and two double-bogeys. Finding himself in the middle of the pack, an 81 followed in the second round, with one birdie, eight bogeys and a double bogey putting him well down the leaderboard.
A third round of 78 followed and concluded his tournament, as the 15-year-old finished in a tie for 32nd in the 51-player field, with winner, Patmom Malcom, comfortably claiming the title by eight strokes following rounds of 69, 70 and 70 for a seven-under-par total.
Despite the result, Charlie is still early in his junior career and, it's worth noting that, in 2022, he cruised to victory by eight shots at the Major Championship at Village Golf Course.
What's more, he shot a 66 in the Last Chance Regional to close out another win and qualify for the aforementioned 2023 Notah Begay III Boys' Jr Golf National Championship where he finished T17 in the Boys 14-15 Division.
