Report: Tiger Woods To Continue With New Caddie At The Masters
Tiger Woods will stick with Lance Bennett at Augusta National after the pair worked together at the Genesis Invitational
Tiger Woods looks set to continue with experienced caddie Lance Bennett on the bag at The Masters next week.
Woods has not been seen in competition since he withdrew during the second round of the Genesis Invitational in February due to illness.
That week at Riviera, the 15-time Major champion announced the decision to hire Bennett, former caddie of Sunjae Im and Matt Kuchar, and the pair will reunite for the first Major of the year at Augusta National.
It also marks the first time that Woods will have the same caddie in consecutive events since his split with long-time looper Joe LeCava following the 2023 Masters.
The American has only played in three events since then, with business partner Rob McNamara and his daughter, Sam, caddying for him at the Hero World Challenge and PNC Championship respectively.
Speaking back in February, Woods noted his long personal history with Bennett as a key reason for the appointment.
"As far as Lance is concerned, I've had a great relationship with him over the years going back to when he caddied for Kooch and when we played at the Presidents Cup together back in, what, Muirfield Village," the 48-year-old.
"In all the years that we've been on Ryder Cups and Presidents Cups together and the times, I've been able to play with him in the same groups. Very down to earth, very loyal and how he conversated through the years, I've also taken notice of that.
"We've had the same type of feels in how we look at the golf course and how we read putts, they're very similar. I think we're going to be a great team and look forward to the challenge."
Ben joined Golf Monthly having completed his NCTJ in multimedia sports journalism at News Associates, London. He is now a freelance journalist who also works for The Independent, Metro, UEFA and Stats Perform.
