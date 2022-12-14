Tiger And Charlie Woods Paired With Justin And Mike Thomas At PNC Championship
The friendly rivalry between the families will resume in the opening round of the tournament in Florida
Days after Tiger Woods took on Justin Thomas in The Match, he and son Charlie have been paired against the PGA Champion and his father, Mike, for the first round of the PNC Championship in a repeat of last year’s pairings.
On that occasion, Tiger and Charlie finished one position higher than the Thomas’s as runner-up, with Justin and Mike finishing third. However, it was the camaraderie and friendly banter shared between the two camps that proved particularly popular.
It’s well-known that Woods and Thomas are firm friends, and, speaking at last year’s tournament, the 15-time Major winner explained that it is that closeness that saw them enjoy such a strong on-course rapport. He said: “We have become so close that I think Charlie’s like Justin’s little brother he never had, and Justin has become the little brother I never had. We are extremely close with the family and we do a lot of things together… we don’t want them wearing that belt again, so we are going to give it our best.”
In 2020, Justin and Mike finished first to claim the winners’ belts. Despite Tiger and Charlie gaining revenge, of sorts, by winning bragging rights over their friends last year, neither could beat John Daly and his son John Daly II, who claimed the title.
The Dalys return this year in a family friendly tournament that also sees Sir Nick Faldo play with his son Matthew, Jordan Spieth team up with his son Shawn, Gary Player accompanied by his grandson Jordan and Nelly Korda play alongside her dad Petr among the standout names.
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
