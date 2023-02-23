'They're Like The Yankees' - Peter Uihlein Delighted with Replacing Talor Gooch In 4 Aces Team

Peter Uihlein compared his new 4 Aces LIV Golf team to the New York Yankees after replacing Talor Gooch in the line-up – with captain Dustin Johnson claiming they got the better end of the deal in the swap.

The 4 Aces were dominant in the inaugural LIV Golf season, and are fancied to be the team to beat once again with Uihlein joining Johnson, Patrick Reed and Pat Perez for the new 12-team, 14-event LIV Golf League this year.

Ahead of the season opener in Mexico, Johnson feels his team is even stronger after swapping Gooch for Uihlein, and believes they’ll be top contenders again.

“I think the team is as strong as it was last year, if not stronger,” said Johnson. “I feel like we've got the better end of the deal here with Pete. I think he's a really nice player. I like having him on the team.

“I think obviously we've got a pretty good squad up here, and we're looking to contend every single week.”

Uihlein likened the 4 Aces to the famous Yankees due to them claiming the overall team title last season, and had no hesitation in joining.

“Obviously they won everything last year,” said Uihlein. “I've kind of said this before, but when they had an opening, they're like the Yankees, and if they come calling, you answer the phone.

“I'm pretty fortunate to be in this position, and obviously I'm thrilled to be here and be a part of this squad and be with these guys. Yeah, looking forward to a good year.”

After originally drafting Shaun Norris, Oliver Bekker and Kevin Yuan for the very first LIV Golf event, Johnson quickly revamped his side into the all-powerful 4 Aces that won last year.

Johnson revealed, though, that Gooch wanted to switch to Bubba Watson’s new Range GOATs outfit to play alongside Harold Varner III, and although a friendly move he warned his now former team-mate that he won’t have the same success with his new franchise.

“I just remember after the first event, I had to pick my team, which I did not like the choices I had to pick from, so after that week, Pat was one of my first calls,” said Johnson.

“Then Perez, then Gooch. I'm like, all right, I've got a good team because I did not like how it went the first week. Yeah, so that's kind of how the team got started was just after the first event last year. Talor, no, he wanted to go play with Harold, and so I said, good luck.

“He (Gooch) had his option to do whatever he wanted, and I wouldn't want to keep a player that didn't want to be on the team. But it wasn't necessarily like that.

“Me and Talor, we're fine and we're friends, but I did tell him, though, he should enjoy being on stage in Miami because that was the last time he's going to do that.”