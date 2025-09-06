Why Are Players Wearing Green Ribbons At The Irish Open?

The Irish Open, which is taking place at the K Club, is providing a fascinating watch after three rounds, with Adrien Saddier taking a one-shot lead over Angel Hidalgo ahead of Sunday’s action and Rory McIlroy just four back on 11 under.

While that has provided a captivating viewing experience, fans may have also noticed that many players are wearing green ribbons on their hats during the third round of the tournament, but why is that?

Per the official website of Spanish newspaper Diario AS, the reason is a show of support for the Make-A-Wish foundation, which helps fulfil the wishes of seriously ill children.

Make-A-Wish Ireland is the Official Charity of the tournament in a partnership due to run until 2027, having initially joined forces with it in 2023.

One of the children the initiative has helped this week is 11-year-old Dáire, who was diagnosed with acute myeloid leukaemia when he was a baby but thankfully is now in remission.

He wanted to meet Shane Lowry, and his wish was granted ahead of the event, with the DP World Tour releasing a heartwarming video of the 2019 Open champion’s time with the youngster.

11-year-old Dáire has a dream to walk the fairways with @ShaneLowryGolf.Shane wanted to make it happen this week in Ireland…#AmgenIrishOpen | @MakeAWish_ie pic.twitter.com/0feqOr0OS0September 6, 2025

In his pre-tournament press conference, Lowry said: “Obviously Make-A-Wish is a great organization and do a lot for kids.

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"Dáire has recovered from leukemia and he's out the other side, and he loves his golf. He told me his favourite player is Rory McIlroy, which is - oh, well, he's probably mine as well.

“Yeah, Make-A-Wish is a great thing. We obviously are involved with them, and the Irish Open is involved with them every year, and what they do here is pretty cool. The Tour did some great video, so it was nice to be involved with that.”

This week, Amgen has also pledged to donate €2 to Make-A-Wish Ireland for every person wearing something green.

A post shared by Irish Open (@irish_open) A photo posted by on

This week’s event is far from the first time players have sported ribbons to show support for good causes.

For example, during the third round of May’s CJ Cup Byron Nelson, players were also spotted wearing green ribbons, albeit on that occasion to raise awareness of mental health

The following month, at the Memorial Tournament, players and caddies wore yellow ribbons to support the Play Yellow program, an initiative spearheaded by Jack and Barbara Nicklaus dedicated to helping children treated at local hospitals.

Players and caddies also wore yellow ribbons at the Tour Championship, with the gesture made in honor of Joel, the nephew of Scottie Scheffler’s caddie, Ted Scott, who is recovering from an injury.