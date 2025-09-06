Why Are Players Wearing Green Ribbons At The Irish Open?
Players wore green ribbons during the third round of the Irish Open, but why is that?
The Irish Open, which is taking place at the K Club, is providing a fascinating watch after three rounds, with Adrien Saddier taking a one-shot lead over Angel Hidalgo ahead of Sunday’s action and Rory McIlroy just four back on 11 under.
While that has provided a captivating viewing experience, fans may have also noticed that many players are wearing green ribbons on their hats during the third round of the tournament, but why is that?
Per the official website of Spanish newspaper Diario AS, the reason is a show of support for the Make-A-Wish foundation, which helps fulfil the wishes of seriously ill children.
Make-A-Wish Ireland is the Official Charity of the tournament in a partnership due to run until 2027, having initially joined forces with it in 2023.
One of the children the initiative has helped this week is 11-year-old Dáire, who was diagnosed with acute myeloid leukaemia when he was a baby but thankfully is now in remission.
He wanted to meet Shane Lowry, and his wish was granted ahead of the event, with the DP World Tour releasing a heartwarming video of the 2019 Open champion’s time with the youngster.
11-year-old Dáire has a dream to walk the fairways with @ShaneLowryGolf.Shane wanted to make it happen this week in Ireland…#AmgenIrishOpen | @MakeAWish_ie pic.twitter.com/0feqOr0OS0September 6, 2025
In his pre-tournament press conference, Lowry said: “Obviously Make-A-Wish is a great organization and do a lot for kids.
"Dáire has recovered from leukemia and he's out the other side, and he loves his golf. He told me his favourite player is Rory McIlroy, which is - oh, well, he's probably mine as well.
“Yeah, Make-A-Wish is a great thing. We obviously are involved with them, and the Irish Open is involved with them every year, and what they do here is pretty cool. The Tour did some great video, so it was nice to be involved with that.”
This week, Amgen has also pledged to donate €2 to Make-A-Wish Ireland for every person wearing something green.
A post shared by Irish Open (@irish_open)
A photo posted by on
This week’s event is far from the first time players have sported ribbons to show support for good causes.
For example, during the third round of May’s CJ Cup Byron Nelson, players were also spotted wearing green ribbons, albeit on that occasion to raise awareness of mental health
The following month, at the Memorial Tournament, players and caddies wore yellow ribbons to support the Play Yellow program, an initiative spearheaded by Jack and Barbara Nicklaus dedicated to helping children treated at local hospitals.
Players and caddies also wore yellow ribbons at the Tour Championship, with the gesture made in honor of Joel, the nephew of Scottie Scheffler’s caddie, Ted Scott, who is recovering from an injury.
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
