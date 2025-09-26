PGA Tour Winner Jake Knapp's Girlfriend Makena White Dies Aged 28
The sad news was announced by a friend on Instagram
PGA Tour winner Jake Knapp’s girlfriend, Makena White, has passed away at the age of 28.
The news was announced by a friend on White’s Instagram page, who wrote: “Hi everyone - this is Makena’s friend, writing with the heaviest heart to share that Makena passed away earlier this week.
“She is already so deeply missed by her Dad, her family, her friends, and of course by [pet dogs] Nelly and Fergie.”
The message then paid tribute to her, adding: “Makena was one of a kind. She had this rare way of making you feel special, and her huge heart was always overflowing with love.
“To be loved by Makena was a gift; one that came with endless laughter, so much joy, and a healthy sprinkling of chaos as we tried to keep up with her travel schedule.”
White, who was from Canadian capital Ottawa, attended McMaster University in Hamilton, Ontario, graduating in 2019 with degrees in communications and software engineering before going on to build a career in surgical sales.
She and Knapp began dating in August 2023, but the couple didn't go public until February 2024, when she was in attendance as Knapp won his maiden PGA Tour title at the Mexico Open.
Following that appearance, she was seen at several more events supporting her boyfriend, including the Cognizant Classic in March, where he placed sixth.
Knapp’s performance began with an amazing 59, and after his round, White was there to embrace him, where she remarked: “That’s crazy, that was insane,” before adding: “So proud of you.”
Jake Knapp's girlfriend reacting to his 59 is so wholesome 🥹 pic.twitter.com/9B3bxviGlTFebruary 27, 2025
She was also in attendance to watch Knapp in his most recent tournament, August’s FedEx St. Jude Championship, where he finished T62.
After the event, she posted an image of the pair on Instagram with the message: “Year 2 of first fairway hugs & watching you live out your dreams. Second season in the books - forever grateful to be on this walk with you, here’s to many many many more! I looooove you sweet boy, you make it so dang easy to be proud.”
Beneath the announcement of White’s passing were tributes from those who knew her, including CBS Sports golf reporter Amanda Balionis, who wrote: “Getting to know Makena was one of my favorite parts of this last year. So much laughter, passion and she never met a stranger. I will miss her light… it touched so many.”
The message announcing White’s passing concluded: “If you would like to honour Makena’s memory, donations to the Bruyère Brain Health & Memory Clinic or the Griffin Bell Endowment Fund would mean a lot. We love you Mak. We’ll miss you always, and we’ll be looking for you in the sunset.”
Our thoughts are with Makena and Jake's friends and family.
