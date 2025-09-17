The Sentry Has Been Forced To Move From Kapalua In 2026 - Here Are 5 Potential Alternate Sites

The PGA Tour has announced that The Sentry will not take place at Kapalua's Plantation Course early next year due to "ongoing drought conditions and related challenges on the island of Maui."

Kapalua has hosted The Sentry annually since 1999 but will miss out in 2026 after over 90% of Maui County was affected by significant drought conditions over recent weeks.

Following a visit to the area by the PGA Tour's agronomy team in early September, it was decided that there was no guarantee - even if weather conditions improved - the Plantation Course could be prepared to a sufficient standard in time for the event in the second week of January.

As well as agronomic concerns, the PGA Tour said that time-sensitive "logistical complexities" unique to hosting a tournament on Hawaii's Maui island - e.g. shipping deadlines, vendor coordination and event infrastructure build-out - added to its belief that Kapalua hosting was "not feasible" in 2026.

The PGA Tour's other Hawaii-based tournament, the Sony Open, is scheduled to go ahead as planned the following week (January 15-18), as is the PGA Tour Champions' Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai (January 22-24).

In a statement, the PGA Tour said: "Following discussions with the Governor’s office, as well as leadership from Sentry Insurance, Kapalua Resort and Maui County, the PGA Tour has determined the 2026 playing of The Sentry will not be contested at The Plantation Course at Kapalua due to ongoing drought conditions, water conservation requirements, agronomic conditions and logistical challenges. Additional event information will be shared when appropriate."

With a new site yet to be confirmed, we've listed a handful of alternative options which could host The Sentry in 2026.

OMNI LA COSTA

This tournament's most recent former host course would make a lot of sense to be named Kapalua's temporary replacement. Omni La Costa was the home of The Sentry for 30 years between 1969 and 1998 before Kapalua took over from 1999.

Omni La Costa stages the NCAA D1 Golf Championships annually so is capable of putting on an elite-level event. Plus, it is located on the west coast so would work in terms of TV coverage and it's premier condition means a limited amount of work would be required to knock it into shape for a PGA Tour event.

SHADOW CREEK

From The Sentry's inception in 1953 until 1958, it was always held at a golf course in Las Vegas. So why not take it back for a one-off show in 2026?

Shadow Creek has a strong resumé of staging big competitions. It has witnessed several iterations of The Match over the years while the highly-exclusive golf club held The CJ Cup in 2020 when the global Covid pandemic forced the tournament to shift from South Korea. And, it was the home of the LPGA Tour's Match Play event between 2021 and 2025.

Although it would be a significantly tougher opening than Kapalua offers, fans would certainly enjoy a rare glimpse at this incredible layout - one which commands the highest green fee in the USA.

The Summit

If Shadow Creek is not an option, then what about the stunning Summit Golf Club elsewhere in the city? The Summit hosted The CJ Cup in 2021 as Rory McIlroy defeated the field by one stroke and lifted the trophy thanks to a 25-under-par total.

The potential for lower scoring would more closely replicate the gentle start The Sentry usually offers for pros, and the amazing scenery would certainly not detract from the competition.

SHERWOOD COUNTRY CLUB

Another west-coast option could be Sherwood Country Club in Thousand Oaks, California, site of the World Challenge - hosted by Tiger Woods - between 2000 and 2013. The year before the World Challenge moved in, Woods and David Duval competed in the first ever prime-time live golf match.

It has staged a number of other high-profile tournaments, too, including the Shark Shootout (1989 - 1999), the 2020 Zozo Championship, and the PGA Tour Champions' PowerShares QQQ Championship since 2016. So Sherwood CC certainly has the capabilities to welcome The Sentry.

Waialae Country Club

It certainly wouldn't be ideal - and given the talk of logistical challenges relating to Hawaii, it seems quite unlikely at this point - but, there is certainly a logical argument for Waialae Country Club to host back-to-back weeks next January.

Torrey Pines was in a similar boat when the Genesis was forced to temporarily move away from Riviera Country Club earlier this year, and that worked well in the end, despite some mild reservations among fans.

The home of the Sony Open is already working towards hosting next January with no interruptions, so it could make sense for the PGA Tour to remain on site if it wants to give Hawaii the fortnight of exposure it normally receives.

Where do you think The Sentry should be played in 2026? Let us know in the comment box below.