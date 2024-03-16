The Players Championship Tee Times: Round Three

Wyndham Clark is currently enjoying a dazzling run of form, with the American picking up two Signature Events on the PGA Tour and the US Open in a 12 month span.

Now, at The Players Championship, Clark holds a four shot lead over the field with two rounds remaining, after firing back-to-back 65s to hold a comfortable advantage over Xander Schauffele and recent WM Phoenix Open winner, Nick Taylor.

Clark is on course to add another PGA Tour title to his résumé (Image credit: Getty Images)

Clark, who claimed the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am just a month ago, will be favorite going into the weekend, with the 30-year-old carding 16 birdies, 18 pars and just two bogeys to lead the star-studded field, with a $4.5 million first prize up for grabs this week at TPC Sawgrass.

However, the layout of the course is designed to throw up surprises and, on Friday for example, Beau Hossler became the holder of an unwanted record at the famous 17th hole, with his tee shot the 1,000th to find the water on the island green. In contrast, Ryan Fox became the first player to eagle the 16th and then ace the 17th so, as it shows, a score can be made or lost in the closing stretch.

Amongst the chasing pack who are looking to hunt down Clark are Matt Fitzpatrick (-10), who adjusted his equipment prior to the tournament. There is also World No.1 Scottie Scheffler (-8), who won the Arnold Palmer Invitational in commanding fashion last week but suffered with neck problems on Friday. There's also Rory McIlroy (-6) and Hideki Matsuyama (-6), who are known to mount charges when seemingly out of contention.

Below, we have listed the pairings for Saturday at The Players Championship, with the leaders set to go out at 2.40pm local time (EDT).

THE PLAYERS CHAMPIONSHIP TEE TIMES - NOTABLE SATURDAY PAIRS

ET (GMT)

9.45am (13.45pm) Jake Knapp, Max Homa

Jake Knapp, Max Homa 10.15am (14.15pm) Viktor Hovland, Patrick Cantlay

Viktor Hovland, Patrick Cantlay 13.05pm (17.05pm) Rory McIlroy, Sepp Straka



THE PLAYERS CHAMPIONSHIP TEE TIMES - ALL PAIRS

ET (GMT)

8.25am (12.25pm): David Lipsky

David Lipsky 8.30am (12.30pm): Brice Garnett, Martin Laird

Brice Garnett, Martin Laird 8.40am (12.40pm): Thomas Detry, Sam Burns

Thomas Detry, Sam Burns 8.50am (12.50pm): Aaron Rai, Min Woo Lee

Aaron Rai, Min Woo Lee 9.00am (13.00pm): Sami Valimaki, Zac Blair

Sami Valimaki, Zac Blair 9.10am (13.10pm): Andrew Putnam, Ben Martin

Andrew Putnam, Ben Martin 9.20am (13.20pm): Gary Woodland, Mackenzie Hughes

Gary Woodland, Mackenzie Hughes 9.30am (13.30pm): Rickie Fowler, J.J. Spaun

Rickie Fowler, J.J. Spaun 9.45am (13.45pm): Jake Knapp, Max Homa

Jake Knapp, Max Homa 9.55am (13.55pm): Peter Malnati, Dylan Wu

Peter Malnati, Dylan Wu 10.05am (14.05pm): Adam Scott, Sungjae Im

Adam Scott, Sungjae Im 10.15am (14.15pm): Viktor Hovland, Patrick Cantlay

Viktor Hovland, Patrick Cantlay 10.25am (14.25pm): Tommy Fleetwood, Adam Schenk

Tommy Fleetwood, Adam Schenk 10.35am (14.35pm): Tyler Duncan, Jimmy Stanger

Tyler Duncan, Jimmy Stanger 10.45am (14.45pm): Denny McCarthy, Grayson Murray

Denny McCarthy, Grayson Murray 10.55am (14.55pm): Si Woo Kim, Kurt Kitayama

Si Woo Kim, Kurt Kitayama 11.10am (15.10pm): Joel Dahmen, Alex Noren

Joel Dahmen, Alex Noren 11.20am (15.20pm): Shane Lowry, Chan Kim

Shane Lowry, Chan Kim 11.30am (15.30pm): Francesco Molinari, Tony Finau

Francesco Molinari, Tony Finau 11.40am (15.40pm): Mark Hubbard, Seamus Power

Mark Hubbard, Seamus Power 11.50am (15.50pm): Taylor Moore, Doug Ghim

Taylor Moore, Doug Ghim 12.00pm (16.00pm): Ludvig Aberg, Emiliano Grillo

Ludvig Aberg, Emiliano Grillo 12.10pm (16.10pm): Collin Morikawa, Austin Eckroat

Collin Morikawa, Austin Eckroat 12.25pm (16.25pm): Matt NeSmith, Keith Mitchell

Matt NeSmith, Keith Mitchell 12.35pm (16.35pm): Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Lee Hodges

Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Lee Hodges 12.45pm (16.45pm): Cameron Young, Ryan Moore

Cameron Young, Ryan Moore 12.55pm (16.55pm): Nate Lashley, Sam Ryder

Nate Lashley, Sam Ryder 13.05pm (17.05pm): Rory McIlroy, Sepp Straka

Rory McIlroy, Sepp Straka 13.15pm (17.15pm): Taylor Montgomery, Jason Day

Taylor Montgomery, Jason Day 13.25pm (17.25pm): Harris English, Chris Kirk

Harris English, Chris Kirk 13.40pm (17.40pm): C.T. Pan, Hideki Matsuyama

C.T. Pan, Hideki Matsuyama 13.50pm (17.50pm): Brian Harman, Sahith Theegala

Brian Harman, Sahith Theegala 14.00pm (18.00pm): Tom Hoge, J.T. Poston

Tom Hoge, J.T. Poston 14.10pm (18.10pm): Scottie Scheffler, Corey Conners

Scottie Scheffler, Corey Conners 14.20pm (18.20pm): Maverick McNealy, Matti Schmid

Maverick McNealy, Matti Schmid 14.30pm (18.30pm): Nick Taylor, Matt Fitzpatrick

Nick Taylor, Matt Fitzpatrick 14.40pm (18.40pm): Wyndham Clark, Xander Schauffele

HOW TO WATCH THE PLAYERS CHAMPIONSHIP IN THE US

All times ET

Saturday 16th March: 2.00pm-7.00pm (NBC/Peacock)

Sunday 17th March: 1.00pm-6.00pm (NBC/Peacock)

HOW TO WATCH THE PLAYERS CHAMPIONSHIP IN THE UK

All times GMT

Saturday 16 March: 2.00pm-11.00pm (Sky Sports Golf), 2.30pm-5.00pm and 8.00pm-11.00pm (Sky Sports Main Event)

Sunday 17 March: 2.00pm-10.00pm (Sky Sports Golf), 5.30pm-10.00pm (Sky Sports Main Event)