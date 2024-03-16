The Players Championship Tee Times: Round Three
Wyndham Clark holds a four stroke lead over the field, with some big names in pursuit of the American
Wyndham Clark is currently enjoying a dazzling run of form, with the American picking up two Signature Events on the PGA Tour and the US Open in a 12 month span.
Now, at The Players Championship, Clark holds a four shot lead over the field with two rounds remaining, after firing back-to-back 65s to hold a comfortable advantage over Xander Schauffele and recent WM Phoenix Open winner, Nick Taylor.
Clark, who claimed the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am just a month ago, will be favorite going into the weekend, with the 30-year-old carding 16 birdies, 18 pars and just two bogeys to lead the star-studded field, with a $4.5 million first prize up for grabs this week at TPC Sawgrass.
However, the layout of the course is designed to throw up surprises and, on Friday for example, Beau Hossler became the holder of an unwanted record at the famous 17th hole, with his tee shot the 1,000th to find the water on the island green. In contrast, Ryan Fox became the first player to eagle the 16th and then ace the 17th so, as it shows, a score can be made or lost in the closing stretch.
Amongst the chasing pack who are looking to hunt down Clark are Matt Fitzpatrick (-10), who adjusted his equipment prior to the tournament. There is also World No.1 Scottie Scheffler (-8), who won the Arnold Palmer Invitational in commanding fashion last week but suffered with neck problems on Friday. There's also Rory McIlroy (-6) and Hideki Matsuyama (-6), who are known to mount charges when seemingly out of contention.
Below, we have listed the pairings for Saturday at The Players Championship, with the leaders set to go out at 2.40pm local time (EDT).
THE PLAYERS CHAMPIONSHIP TEE TIMES - NOTABLE SATURDAY PAIRS
ET (GMT)
- 9.45am (13.45pm) Jake Knapp, Max Homa
- 10.15am (14.15pm) Viktor Hovland, Patrick Cantlay
- 13.05pm (17.05pm) Rory McIlroy, Sepp Straka
THE PLAYERS CHAMPIONSHIP TEE TIMES - ALL PAIRS
ET (GMT)
- 8.25am (12.25pm): David Lipsky
- 8.30am (12.30pm): Brice Garnett, Martin Laird
- 8.40am (12.40pm): Thomas Detry, Sam Burns
- 8.50am (12.50pm): Aaron Rai, Min Woo Lee
- 9.00am (13.00pm): Sami Valimaki, Zac Blair
- 9.10am (13.10pm): Andrew Putnam, Ben Martin
- 9.20am (13.20pm): Gary Woodland, Mackenzie Hughes
- 9.30am (13.30pm): Rickie Fowler, J.J. Spaun
- 9.45am (13.45pm): Jake Knapp, Max Homa
- 9.55am (13.55pm): Peter Malnati, Dylan Wu
- 10.05am (14.05pm): Adam Scott, Sungjae Im
- 10.15am (14.15pm): Viktor Hovland, Patrick Cantlay
- 10.25am (14.25pm): Tommy Fleetwood, Adam Schenk
- 10.35am (14.35pm): Tyler Duncan, Jimmy Stanger
- 10.45am (14.45pm): Denny McCarthy, Grayson Murray
- 10.55am (14.55pm): Si Woo Kim, Kurt Kitayama
- 11.10am (15.10pm): Joel Dahmen, Alex Noren
- 11.20am (15.20pm): Shane Lowry, Chan Kim
- 11.30am (15.30pm): Francesco Molinari, Tony Finau
- 11.40am (15.40pm): Mark Hubbard, Seamus Power
- 11.50am (15.50pm): Taylor Moore, Doug Ghim
- 12.00pm (16.00pm): Ludvig Aberg, Emiliano Grillo
- 12.10pm (16.10pm): Collin Morikawa, Austin Eckroat
- 12.25pm (16.25pm): Matt NeSmith, Keith Mitchell
- 12.35pm (16.35pm): Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Lee Hodges
- 12.45pm (16.45pm): Cameron Young, Ryan Moore
- 12.55pm (16.55pm): Nate Lashley, Sam Ryder
- 13.05pm (17.05pm): Rory McIlroy, Sepp Straka
- 13.15pm (17.15pm): Taylor Montgomery, Jason Day
- 13.25pm (17.25pm): Harris English, Chris Kirk
- 13.40pm (17.40pm): C.T. Pan, Hideki Matsuyama
- 13.50pm (17.50pm): Brian Harman, Sahith Theegala
- 14.00pm (18.00pm): Tom Hoge, J.T. Poston
- 14.10pm (18.10pm): Scottie Scheffler, Corey Conners
- 14.20pm (18.20pm): Maverick McNealy, Matti Schmid
- 14.30pm (18.30pm): Nick Taylor, Matt Fitzpatrick
- 14.40pm (18.40pm): Wyndham Clark, Xander Schauffele
HOW TO WATCH THE PLAYERS CHAMPIONSHIP IN THE US
All times ET
Saturday 16th March: 2.00pm-7.00pm (NBC/Peacock)
Sunday 17th March: 1.00pm-6.00pm (NBC/Peacock)
HOW TO WATCH THE PLAYERS CHAMPIONSHIP IN THE UK
All times GMT
Saturday 16 March: 2.00pm-11.00pm (Sky Sports Golf), 2.30pm-5.00pm and 8.00pm-11.00pm (Sky Sports Main Event)
Sunday 17 March: 2.00pm-10.00pm (Sky Sports Golf), 5.30pm-10.00pm (Sky Sports Main Event)
Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover weekend news and social media, as well as help look after Golf Monthly's many buyers' guides and equipment reviews.
Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round came in 2016, where he shot a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine holes. He currently plays at Witney Lakes in Oxfordshire and his favourite player is Rory McIlroy, despite nearly being struck by his second shot at the 17th during the 2015 BMW PGA Championship.
