Why PGA Tour Pro Beau Hossler Set An Unwanted Record At The Players Championship
Beau Hossler was the unlucky man to set a landmark at the Players Championship as he hit the 1000th ball in the water on the 17th
Beau Hossler has a slice of history to his name at TPC Sawgrass, but probably not one he would have wanted as he dumped the 1000th ball into the water on the famous 17th in the ShotLink era.
Ball tracking by ShotLink began back in 2003, and in the two decades since, 999 golf balls had found the water that surrounds the dangerous par-three 17th at The Players Championship.
The landmark was always going to come this week, but it was Hossler who grabbed the unwanted record as he heard that dreaded splash with his attempt during his second round on Friday.
Unsurprisingly, those 1000 balls are the most on any hole on the PGA Tour in the time span since these things started being recorded in 2003.
It just goes to show how difficult the short hole has become, and how all the headlines it gets are in fact justified given that more golf balls meet a watery grave here than any other hole on the PGA Tour.
Hossler certainly didn't have the look of a man who had just made history as his aggressive tee shot at the back pin placement just had too much juice on it.
Beau Hossler's tee shot found the water on No. 17. It was the 1000th water ball at the Island Green @THEPLAYERS on record. pic.twitter.com/l1JDcUGY1rMarch 15, 2024
The ball sailed into the air and landed just beyond the flag, but coming in that hot it took just one bounce and hopped off the back of the green and into the water.
Hossler did manage to salvage something from the situation, as his effort from the drop zone found the green and he holed out from 22 feet to drop just one shot.
It was a second bogey of the day for Hossler which also saw him slip just outside of the cut line.
Although Hossler hit the 1000th ball into the water on 17, it most certainly won't be the last and the number will be much higher by the time the trophy is lifted on Sunday.
A bogey save from 22 feet.Not bad, @BeauHossler. pic.twitter.com/AA4sCr52loMarch 15, 2024
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
Paul Higham is a sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in covering most major sporting events for both Sky Sports and BBC Sport. He is currently freelance and covers the golf majors on the BBC Sport website. Highlights over the years include covering that epic Monday finish in the Ryder Cup at Celtic Manor and watching Rory McIlroy produce one of the most dominant Major wins at the 2011 US Open at Congressional. He also writes betting previews and still feels strangely proud of backing Danny Willett when he won the Masters in 2016 - Willett also praised his putting stroke during a media event before the Open at Hoylake. Favourite interviews he's conducted have been with McIlroy, Paul McGinley, Thomas Bjorn, Rickie Fowler and the enigma that is Victor Dubuisson. A big fan of watching any golf from any tour, sadly he spends more time writing about golf than playing these days with two young children, and as a big fair weather golfer claims playing in shorts is worth at least five shots. Being from Liverpool he loves the likes of Hoylake, Birkdale and the stretch of tracks along England's Golf Coast, but would say his favourite courses played are Kingsbarns and Portrush.
-
-
New Women’s Professional Golf Tour Launches In The UK
Ladies Pro Series launches to give developmental female golfers greater playing opportunities
By Alison Root Published
-
Scottie Scheffler Undergoes Treatment During Players Championship Round
The defending champion received treatment on his neck and left shoulder on his fifth hole of the second round at TPC Sawgrass
By Mike Hall Published