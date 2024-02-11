WM Phoenix Open Leaderboard And Live Updates: Final Round Underway With Three-Way Tie For Lead

A thrilling Sunday is set up at TPC Scottsdale, with weather delays forcing the third round to be finished on Sunday and the final round beginning shortly after.
As the third round ends, a number of huge names remain in contention, such as World No.1 Scottie Scheffler. The American has won the last two editions of this event and, is looking to become the first player to win this tournament three times in a row.
Amongst the leaders are Sahith Theegala, who came agonisingly close to claiming the title in 2022, Cameron Young, who is looking to claim a maiden PGA Tour win and the likes of Sam Burns, Wyndham Clark and RBC Canadian Open winner, Nick Taylor.
Looking to get the final round in before darkness falls, as well as the Super Bowl kicking off towards the end of the tournament, we are in for an exciting finish in Arizona. The course is set up perfectly for scoring and, with the wind down, a number of players are still in contention despite being a number of shots back!
WM PHOENIX OPEN LEADERBOARD
- -15 HOFFMAN, THEEGALA, TAYLOR
- -14 YOUNG, NOVAK
- -13 BURNS, SCHEFFLER
UPDATES FROM...
PREMIUM ON ACCURACY OFF THE TEE AS IS PREFERRED LIES
Our leaders are underway in the final round with Theegala on the short stuff from the tee after using an iron which puts him in the best position as it is preferred lies. Taylor, who is also -15, missed the fairway on the right with his three-wood. They have been joined at -15 by Charlie Hoffman who made a birdie three on the second.
FAST START IN FINAL ROUND FOR BURNS AND YOUNG
Sam Burns is on fire and living up to his surname in the fourth round after opening up with successive birdies in his first two holes to get to -13. Cameron Young has also birdied the first in his final round.
THIRD ROUND CONCLUDES WITH NICK TAYLOR AND SAHITH THEEGALA LEADING
Canadian Nick Taylor,35, has just putted out on the 18th to finish his third round with Theegala, who are both-15.
SCHEFFLER FINISHES FOURTH ROUND AS EYES THIRD TITLE
Scottie Scheffler knocks it close on No. 16 :muscle: pic.twitter.com/99PQjnB1ilFebruary 11, 2024
Scottie Scheffler has given the huge 100,000-strong gallery plenty of excitement at the end of his third round. He notched birdies on the 16th and 17th and then made a bogey at the last - after putting into a bunker from off the green. He signs for a 66 to stand on -13 before starting his fourth round.
TURNAROUND UNDERWAY AS HOLES ARE CHANGED
BURNS GETS HIS FINAL ROUND UNDERWAY
The leaders like Scottie Scheffler are just finishing up their third rounds after the weather delay and are going to turn around quickly and go out in the same groups. That means the likes of Sam Burns , who is -11, will look for fast starts as they get their fourth round underway after finding the fairway off the first.