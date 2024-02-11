WM Phoenix Open Leaderboard And Live Updates: Final Round Underway With Three-Way Tie For Lead

(Image credit: Getty Images)

A thrilling Sunday is set up at TPC Scottsdale, with weather delays forcing the third round to be finished on Sunday and the final round beginning shortly after.

As the third round ends, a number of huge names remain in contention, such as World No.1 Scottie Scheffler. The American has won the last two editions of this event and, is looking to become the first player to win this tournament three times in a row.

Amongst the leaders are Sahith Theegala, who came agonisingly close to claiming the title in 2022, Cameron Young, who is looking to claim a maiden PGA Tour win and the likes of Sam Burns, Wyndham Clark and RBC Canadian Open winner, Nick Taylor.

Looking to get the final round in before darkness falls, as well as the Super Bowl kicking off towards the end of the tournament, we are in for an exciting finish in Arizona. The course is set up perfectly for scoring and, with the wind down, a number of players are still in contention despite being a number of shots back!

WM PHOENIX OPEN LEADERBOARD

-15 HOFFMAN, THEEGALA, TAYLOR

HOFFMAN, THEEGALA, TAYLOR -14 YOUNG, NOVAK

YOUNG, NOVAK -13 BURNS, SCHEFFLER