Ryan Fox Makes Hole-In-One On 17th At Players Championship

Ryan Fox etched his name into the history books as he became just the 14th player to record a hole-in-one at the iconic par-three 17th at the Players Championship.

Starting on the back nine in the first round on Thursday, the New Zealander got off to the perfect start with a birdie on his second hole at the par-five 11th.

Consecutive bogeys at 14 and 15 swiftly followed, however, but the World No. 44 responded magnificently, finding an eagle-three at the par-five 16th before seeing his tee shot spin back into the hole for an ace on the par-three 17th.

The feat sees Fox become the first player ever to record back-to-back eagles on 16 and 17, with his hole-in-one on the 17th the first of this year's tournament. Take a look:

Ryan Fox Hole-In-One At Players Championship:

HOLE-IN-ONE FOR @RYANFOXGOLFER! He lights up the Island Green @THEPLAYERS 🔥 pic.twitter.com/4839JZqb6zMarch 14, 2024 See more

Fox's hole-in-one sees him become just the 14th player to hole out for an ace on the island green. Brad Fadel made the first in 1986, with last year's tournament seeing a record three hole-in-ones after Hayden Buckley, Aaron Rai and Alex Smalley all holed out from the tee box.

Fox made his debut appearance at the Players Championship last year, recording an impressive T27 finish in his maiden start. Returning to TPC Sawgrass a year later, the 37-year-old had spoken earlier in the week about the perils of the 17th hole.

"The 17th doesn't seem like that hard of a shot on a Monday and Tuesday, but (during the tournament) you've got a few thousand people there pretty much waiting for a car accident," he said in an interview with New Zealand outlet, RNZ.

"It's quite intimidating and you can never let your guard down and you can make two, or five, or even worse than that there very quickly."

Fox has made four PGA Tour starts so far this year, with his best finish a T35 at the Cognizant Classic.