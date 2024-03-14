Ryan Fox Makes Hole-In-One On 17th At Players Championship
Ryan Fox made history as just the 14th player to make an ace at the iconic 17th hole at TPC Sawgrass
Ryan Fox etched his name into the history books as he became just the 14th player to record a hole-in-one at the iconic par-three 17th at the Players Championship.
Starting on the back nine in the first round on Thursday, the New Zealander got off to the perfect start with a birdie on his second hole at the par-five 11th.
Consecutive bogeys at 14 and 15 swiftly followed, however, but the World No. 44 responded magnificently, finding an eagle-three at the par-five 16th before seeing his tee shot spin back into the hole for an ace on the par-three 17th.
The feat sees Fox become the first player ever to record back-to-back eagles on 16 and 17, with his hole-in-one on the 17th the first of this year's tournament. Take a look:
Ryan Fox Hole-In-One At Players Championship:
HOLE-IN-ONE FOR @RYANFOXGOLFER! He lights up the Island Green @THEPLAYERS 🔥 pic.twitter.com/4839JZqb6zMarch 14, 2024
Fox's hole-in-one sees him become just the 14th player to hole out for an ace on the island green. Brad Fadel made the first in 1986, with last year's tournament seeing a record three hole-in-ones after Hayden Buckley, Aaron Rai and Alex Smalley all holed out from the tee box.
Fox made his debut appearance at the Players Championship last year, recording an impressive T27 finish in his maiden start. Returning to TPC Sawgrass a year later, the 37-year-old had spoken earlier in the week about the perils of the 17th hole.
"The 17th doesn't seem like that hard of a shot on a Monday and Tuesday, but (during the tournament) you've got a few thousand people there pretty much waiting for a car accident," he said in an interview with New Zealand outlet, RNZ.
"It's quite intimidating and you can never let your guard down and you can make two, or five, or even worse than that there very quickly."
Fox has made four PGA Tour starts so far this year, with his best finish a T35 at the Cognizant Classic.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
Ben joined Golf Monthly having completed his NCTJ in multimedia sports journalism at News Associates, London. He is now a freelance journalist who also works for The Independent, Metro, UEFA and Stats Perform.
-
-
Why Aren't LIV Golfers Taking Part In The Players Championship?
The unofficial fifth Major this year has a severely weakened field with no LIV Golf stars playing at TPC Sawgrass, but why?
By Paul Higham Published
-
Where Is TPC Sawgrass? Players Championship Location
TPC Sawgrass plays host to the Players Championship - the PGA Tour's headline event of the calendar year
By Ben Fleming Published