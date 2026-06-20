Which Is The Cheapest (And Most Expensive) Men's Major To Attend?

The debate over which is the best of the four men’s Majors comes around every year.

However, whether it’s The Masters, the PGA Championship, the US Open or The Open at the top of your list, one thing most golf fans can agree on is the prestige of all four.

While some other events can be considered their equal, a persuasive argument would be necessary to convince many that even an occasion as huge as the Ryder Cup beats them.

There are several reasons for that, including what winning a men’s Major means for the player’s career and legacy, the historical significance of the tournaments, and their global TV audiences.

Given their status, it’s not surprising that each of the men’s Majors carries higher ticket prices than most other tournaments, but they are not all priced the same. So, how do they compare?

The first of the year’s men’s Majors is The Masters, and it also offers plenty of value compared to the other three.

As well as famously cheap concessions for those lucky enough to make it to Augusta National, ticket prices in 2026 were also reasonable. Each of the four tournament days saw prices set at $160 - an increase of $20 from the previous year.

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Because of the limited nature of tickets for The Masters, as well as the huge draw of a day at Augusta National, those that reach the aftermarket don't stay at those prices, with resale tickets costing thousands.

Even then, there's no guarantee you'll get in, because if Augusta National finds out it's been acquired through a third party, they can refuse entry.

It cost $160 to watch Rory McIlroy win The Masters (Image credit: Getty Images)

Next was the PGA Championship’s return to Aronimink for the first time since 1962.

According to Front Office Sports, general admission ticket prices were between $199 for Thursday’s opening round and $299 for the weekend rounds before taxes and fees.

The ticket offers even better value than that, too, because the holder is entitled to one entrée item, one snack item and one non-alcoholic beverage each time they visit a concession venue.

The 2026 US Open, which is being held at Shinnecock Hills, saw prices ranging from $217 to $289, inclusive of fees.

The cheapest day was Thursday, with Friday and Sunday tickets costing $267, and the highest price of the week reserved for Saturday’s third round.

Prices for the US Open go up to $289 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Finally, there is The Open, which, in 2026, comes from Royal Birkdale. For this year's event, over one million applied for tickets, with 300,000 set to attend.

The price of an adult ticket for the first and second rounds was set at £120 ($158), with that increasing to £130 ($172) for the third round and £140 ($185) for the final round.

However, prices are significantly lower for those aged between 16 and 24, ranging from £60 to £70. Even better, under-16s go free all week.

Even with those concessions, there was some controversy when ticket prices were announced for the 2027 edition at St Andrews.

That’s because the final round on that occasion will see an adult price of £190 ($250) – a 46% increase on a year earlier.

While news of the jump in prices left golf fans divided, neither they nor the ticket prices for the other three men’s Majors come close to the staggering prices for the 2027 Ryder Cup at Adare Manor.

Tickets will cost €499 ($585) for the three match days (Friday September 17th to Sunday September 19th), compared to €260 for the 2023 match in Rome.

While that's a 91% increase on the last time Europe hosted the match, it is lower than the controversial $750 tickets for the 2025 Ryder Cup at New York's Bethpage Black.

2026 Men's Major Ticket Prices (Adult General Admission)