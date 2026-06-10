'£190 For The Ticket Is Fine. £190 Plus Flights, Hotel, Food, Drinks And Merch At St Andrews? That’s A Second Mortgage' - Golf Fans Divided Over 155th Open Ticket Prices

Attending The Open is at the top of the bucket list ambitions of many golf fans, with the lure of witnessing the world’s best compete in golf’s oldest Major irresistible.

Such a grand occasion inevitably comes with a cost, but eyebrows were raised following the release of ticket details for the 155th edition at the Home of Golf - the Old Course, St Andrews.

That’s because prices have been set at £150 ($202) for the opening two rounds, £170 ($229) for Saturday and £190 ($256) for Sunday's final round – a 46% increase on this year's prices at Royal Birkdale.

One caveat is that under-16s go free, which will be a big help to many fans attending with families. However, despite that, there is debate among fans as to whether the prices are justified.

Around a million fans applied for tickets for the 2027 edition of The Open, with an expected attendance of about 300,000, so the demand is clearly there.

Because of that, there is a school of thought that says the prices are fair because, even if they were higher, they'd likely still sell out with ease.

For others, though, the steep increase in prices doesn’t sit well, with the argument that just because you can charge a lot for tickets, it doesn’t mean you should.

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Our news team debated the subject in our weekly ‘Inside The Ropes’ franchise, while it was also a talking point in the latest episode of Golf Monthly Tour Issue.

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Golf Monthly readers have been keen to give their thoughts on social media, too.

We received plenty of differing opinions, with some adamant that the ticket prices are worth every penny, and others insistent that they are a step too far.

Let’s have a look at some of the thoughts of our readers, on both sides of the debate... and feel free to comment below to give your view.

Yes, Ticket Prices Are Too High

For many, the answer is clear-cut – tickets for The Open are too expensive. However, there were differing opinions on the main reason why…

Ordinary Golf Fans Are Being Priced Out

Are ordinary fans being priced out of attending The Open? (Image credit: Getty Images)

Some fans think the prices mean many ordinary fans won’t be able to attend.

One wrote: “The Open, unfortunately, has priced the average golf fan out of attending its events. I have visited the Open many times in the past at many different venues.

“I appreciate times have changed but you could just turn up and pay on the gate. The event has become too corporate and too expensive these days.”

Another echoed those sentiments, writing: “We want a more inclusive sport, but they are pricing out most of the population.”

For one reader, there is a comparison to be made with playing the game. They wrote: “It’s like everything else now - the real fans are getting priced out. It’s the same as golf courses in the UK.”

Another reader wrote: “Complete rip off, like most sports, they are pricing people out of watching sport live. How on a pension do you afford that sort of money?"

Meanwhile, another reader blamed the issue on corporate greed in general, writing: “Everything is now trying to price out the common man. It's become ridiculous. It's not just sport either, corporate greed is everywhere.”

The Viewing Experience Can’t Justify The Prices

Is the viewing experience good enough for the cost of tickets? (Image credit: Getty Images)

Some fans don’t think the viewing experience of attending an event can justify the cost, with one writing: “It’s a rip off. Don’t give me this 'aye, but it’s 10 hours” nonsense. It’s not like football, where the whole match is played out before your eyes.

“Watching golf live, you actually see very little of it compared to sitting and watching it on TV. In fact, it’s far more enjoyable watching it on TV.”

Another had a similar opinion, writing: “Been to one Open, wouldn't go to another one for free. Don't see much, everybody running and jostling, much more enjoyable on TV.”

Another was equally unenamoured by the viewing experience, writing: “It's a ridiculous price, largely because the viewing is so bad.

“The crowd are roped away yards from the players, so you see very little, and most of the new back tees are completely inaccessible.”

One reader added: “Best place to watch golf is on the telly, you don't miss a shot.”

The Ticket Is Only Part Of The Cost

Some fans thing other costs need to be taken into account (Image credit: Getty Images)

Various readers pointed out that ticket prices don’t account for the extra expenses of attending The Open - even at the Home of Golf.

One wrote: “£190 for the ticket is fine. £190 plus flights, hotel, food, drinks and merch at St Andrews? That’s a second mortgage.”

Another fan thinks prices should be around half, given what other costs are involved, writing: “85-100 quid seems more reasonable. I’d already have to spend a good bundle for airfare and a decent hotel.”

One fan thinks the prices at the concession stands mean tickets are not worth the prices, writing: “It's just ridiculous. The food and drink prices are far too high. It's not like it's good value even when you get there.”

The Open Has Other Revenue Streams

The Open also generates revenue from other sources, including TV (Image credit: Getty Images)

For some readers, the ticket prices were hard to justify considering the other revenue streams the tournament attracts.

One wrote: “Total rip off. All of the tournaments make enough money from TV and sponsorship.”

Another added: “Visitor fee is certainly not the only revenue. There's sponsors, advertisements, and worldwide broadcasting rights. If it were entirely impossible to hold the event without steep ticket pricing, I'd say well, it has to be. But I doubt that.”

Meanwhile, one reader thinks drastic action is needed to send a message to the organizers, writing: “Should boycott it, an utter disgrace, they earn enough from TV rights without screwing the public.”

No, Ticket Prices Are Not Too High

While there are plenty of fans who think ticket prices for The Open are too high, there is no shortage of readers who think they are justified, and for several reasons.

They're Cheap Compared To Other Sporting Events

Some readers think ticket prices are cheap compared to those at other events (Image credit: Getty Images)

Other readers suggested that, far from being overpriced, the tickets are cheap, particularly compared to other sporting events.

One compared the prices to soccer World Cup tickets, writing: “When you consider what prices are for the World Cup this is CHEAP! Applaud the R&A: they still look after the youngsters in these events and that’s where our next Champions will come from!”

The World Cup comparison had traction elsewhere, with another fan writing: “Compared to World Cup games, these ticket prices are low.”

Another used F1 as an example, while also conceding the prices are still too expensive, stating: “Sunday ticket at Silverstone for F1 is over £300, so in terms of comparison it’s good value.

"However, I do think both prices are extortionate and wouldn’t attend either. But they will always sell out, so why would they change it?”

One fan cited last year’s US Ryder Cup tickets, where prices reached around $750, for context, writing: “Compare that to Ryder Cup in USA, it's a steal.”

Another didn’t need to look any further afield than the other Majors, writing: “Compared to the US Open, it’s cheap and lines up with the Masters.”

A Full Day Of Golf Makes Them Good Value

Does the length of time at The Open a ticket provides justify the cost? (Image credit: Getty Images)

Other readers focused on the sheer amount of action fans get to see, with an entire day of golf available to those with tickets.

One reader suggested that, when it’s broken down by the hour, the prices represent good value, writing: “If you break it down and say there are, at worst, 8 hours of golf to be seen. That comes in at £25 an hour.

“You name me any other top sport that gives you ringside access for £25 an hour. I get that it’s a lot of money for one day, and it’s a full day, but when it’s broken down, it’s great value.”

Another used the steep prices at top soccer matches, which last for 90 minutes, as an example, writing: “How many hours of play do you get to see?

"How many minutes of Premier League football would £190 buy? Elite sport pro-rata looks like a good deal to me. Who goes to watch the open? Golfers, and we all know how expensive that can be.”

Another simply added: “Full day top sporting event - absolute bargain.”

Demand Justifies The Price

Does the demand for tickets justify the prices? (Image credit: Getty Images)

Some readers believe that the high demand alone justifies the prices.

One wrote: “The 300,000 likely to attend this year's Open would suggest that the cost of a ticket isn’t an issue. The crowds keep growing and therefore the ticket price will continue to do the same. We ain’t seen nothing yet in terms of ticket pricing.”

Another was more succinct, writing: “It’ll still sell out.”

That wasn’t the only reader who got straight to the point, with another writing: “If you don't like the cost or can't afford it, don’t buy them and leave them for us that can and will pay.”

What do you think? Join the conversation in the comments section below.