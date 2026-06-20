How To Get 2027 US Open Tickets

The 2027 US Open will take place at Pebble Beach, a venue that has hosted it six times previously.

The iconic California course is one of the USGA’s anchor sites for the tournament, with three future editions also confirmed until 2044.

When it hosts the US Open in 12 months, it will be the first time since 2019, when Gary Woodland beat Brooks Koepka by three.

As well as joining Baltusrol as a seven-time US Open host in 2027, meaning it will trail the most frequent host, Oakmont, by just three, Pebble Beach is famous for several other reasons.

It is also the venue for the PGA Tour Signature Event, the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, while other big events that have been held there include the 2023 US Women’s Open and five editions of the US Amateur.

Meanwhile, the Monterey Peninsula course is open to the public, allowing recreational golfers to test their ability on its famous cliff-top holes, including one of the most iconic par-3s in the world, the 7th.

Given its beloved status and long US Open history, the 2027 tournament is sure to have high demand for tickets, but how can you get them?

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Gary Woodland won the US Open the last time Pebble Beach hosted the tournament (Image credit: Getty Images)

Tickets will be available for practice days and tournament days, with US Open week falling between June 14th and 20th in 2027.

Tickets are not yet available, although, per the official Pebble Beach website, they will go on sale "soon."

For now, you can join the waitlist for tickets by submitting details, including your name, email address and the number of tickets you intend to purchase on the official USGA website.

From there, details and pricing options will be provided as soon as they are available. Among the options, which will all be confirmed in due course, are VIP seating and premium hospitality.