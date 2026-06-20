How To Get 2027 US Open Tickets
The 2027 US Open comes from Pebble Beach for the seventh time, but how can you get tickets?
The 2027 US Open will take place at Pebble Beach, a venue that has hosted it six times previously.
The iconic California course is one of the USGA’s anchor sites for the tournament, with three future editions also confirmed until 2044.
When it hosts the US Open in 12 months, it will be the first time since 2019, when Gary Woodland beat Brooks Koepka by three.
As well as joining Baltusrol as a seven-time US Open host in 2027, meaning it will trail the most frequent host, Oakmont, by just three, Pebble Beach is famous for several other reasons.
It is also the venue for the PGA Tour Signature Event, the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, while other big events that have been held there include the 2023 US Women’s Open and five editions of the US Amateur.
Meanwhile, the Monterey Peninsula course is open to the public, allowing recreational golfers to test their ability on its famous cliff-top holes, including one of the most iconic par-3s in the world, the 7th.
Given its beloved status and long US Open history, the 2027 tournament is sure to have high demand for tickets, but how can you get them?
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Tickets will be available for practice days and tournament days, with US Open week falling between June 14th and 20th in 2027.
Tickets are not yet available, although, per the official Pebble Beach website, they will go on sale "soon."
For now, you can join the waitlist for tickets by submitting details, including your name, email address and the number of tickets you intend to purchase on the official USGA website.
From there, details and pricing options will be provided as soon as they are available. Among the options, which will all be confirmed in due course, are VIP seating and premium hospitality.
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
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