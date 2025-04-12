The Masters Prize Money Payout 2025
A record payout is available at the Augusta National Major - here are the details
With the almost unrivaled prestige of The Masters, for many players, even the chance to play in the Augusta National Major is a career highlight. However, there is considerably more at stake than that.
For the winner, a range of incredible perks is guaranteed, and one is some serious prize money for claiming the Green Jacket on Sunday evening.
This year’s winner stands to collect more than in any previous edition of the Major thanks to a record $21m prize money payout. That’s a $1m increase on the 2024 tournament.
The figure is also $2.5 million more than last year’s PGA Championship and $3.5m more than The Open at Royal Troon, although it is still $500,000 less than the 2024 US Open.
The figure is also $1m more than typical PGA Tour signature events, although it is still $4m short of the $25m that was available at the tour’s flagship event, The Players Championship, as well as regular LIV Golf events.
Regardless, this year’s Masters champion will also earn more than the winners of PGA Tour signature events and those of its big-money rival. While signature events offer between $3.6 and $4m to the winners, and each LIV Golf champion banks $4m, the player who emerges victorious this week will earn $4.2m, $600,000 more than a year ago.
Last year, that went to Scottie Scheffler, and after two rounds, he was in contention again in 2025, along with the likes of Justin Rose, Bryson DeChambeau and Rory McIlroy.
There are also some significant consolation prizes for the runner-up, one of which is a check for $2.268m, while all of the top 37 are in line for at least a six-figure payout.
Unlike most events with a cut, every player except for the five amateurs in the Masters field receives some payment this week, with even those who failed to make it to the weekend earning $25,000 each.
Below is the prize money payout for the 2025 Masters.
The Masters Prize Money Payout 2025
Position
Prize Money
1st
$4,200,000
2nd
$2,268,000
3rd
$1,428,000
4th
$1,008,000
5th
$840,000
6th
$756,000
7th
$703,500
8th
$651,000
9th
$609,000
10th
$567,000
11th
$525,000
12th
$483,000
13th
$441,000
14th
$399,000
15th
$378,000
16th
$357,000
17th
$336,000
18th
$315,000
19th
$294,000
20th
$273,000
21st
$252,000
22nd
$235,200
23rd
$218,400
24th
$201,600
25th
$184,800
26th
$168,000
27th
$161,700
28th
$155,400
29th
$149,100
30th
$142,800
31st
$136,500
32nd
$130,200
33rd
$123,900
34th
$118,650
35th
$113,400
36th
$108,150
37th
$102,900
38th
$98,700
39th
$94,500
40th
$90,300
41st
$86,100
42nd
$81,900
43rd
$77,700
44th
$73,500
45th
$69,300
46th
$65,100
47th
$60,900
48th
$57,540
49th
$54,600
50th
$52,920
- The remainder of the professionals will receive cash prizes ranging downward from $51,660 depending on the scores
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
