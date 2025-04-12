The Masters Prize Money Payout 2025

A record payout is available at the Augusta National Major - here are the details

With the almost unrivaled prestige of The Masters, for many players, even the chance to play in the Augusta National Major is a career highlight. However, there is considerably more at stake than that.

For the winner, a range of incredible perks is guaranteed, and one is some serious prize money for claiming the Green Jacket on Sunday evening.

This year’s winner stands to collect more than in any previous edition of the Major thanks to a record $21m prize money payout. That’s a $1m increase on the 2024 tournament.

The figure is also $2.5 million more than last year’s PGA Championship and $3.5m more than The Open at Royal Troon, although it is still $500,000 less than the 2024 US Open.

The figure is also $1m more than typical PGA Tour signature events, although it is still $4m short of the $25m that was available at the tour’s flagship event, The Players Championship, as well as regular LIV Golf events.

Regardless, this year’s Masters champion will also earn more than the winners of PGA Tour signature events and those of its big-money rival. While signature events offer between $3.6 and $4m to the winners, and each LIV Golf champion banks $4m, the player who emerges victorious this week will earn $4.2m, $600,000 more than a year ago.

Last year, that went to Scottie Scheffler, and after two rounds, he was in contention again in 2025, along with the likes of Justin Rose, Bryson DeChambeau and Rory McIlroy.

There are also some significant consolation prizes for the runner-up, one of which is a check for $2.268m, while all of the top 37 are in line for at least a six-figure payout.

Unlike most events with a cut, every player except for the five amateurs in the Masters field receives some payment this week, with even those who failed to make it to the weekend earning $25,000 each.

Below is the prize money payout for the 2025 Masters.

Position

Prize Money

1st

$4,200,000

2nd

$2,268,000

3rd

$1,428,000

4th

$1,008,000

5th

$840,000

6th

$756,000

7th

$703,500

8th

$651,000

9th

$609,000

10th

$567,000

11th

$525,000

12th

$483,000

13th

$441,000

14th

$399,000

15th

$378,000

16th

$357,000

17th

$336,000

18th

$315,000

19th

$294,000

20th

$273,000

21st

$252,000

22nd

$235,200

23rd

$218,400

24th

$201,600

25th

$184,800

26th

$168,000

27th

$161,700

28th

$155,400

29th

$149,100

30th

$142,800

31st

$136,500

32nd

$130,200

33rd

$123,900

34th

$118,650

35th

$113,400

36th

$108,150

37th

$102,900

38th

$98,700

39th

$94,500

40th

$90,300

41st

$86,100

42nd

$81,900

43rd

$77,700

44th

$73,500

45th

$69,300

46th

$65,100

47th

$60,900

48th

$57,540

49th

$54,600

50th

$52,920

  • The remainder of the professionals will receive cash prizes ranging downward from $51,660 depending on the scores
