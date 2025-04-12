The Masters Prize Money Payout 2025

With the almost unrivaled prestige of The Masters, for many players, even the chance to play in the Augusta National Major is a career highlight. However, there is considerably more at stake than that.

For the winner, a range of incredible perks is guaranteed, and one is some serious prize money for claiming the Green Jacket on Sunday evening.

This year’s winner stands to collect more than in any previous edition of the Major thanks to a record $21m prize money payout. That’s a $1m increase on the 2024 tournament.

The figure is also $2.5 million more than last year’s PGA Championship and $3.5m more than The Open at Royal Troon, although it is still $500,000 less than the 2024 US Open.

The figure is also $1m more than typical PGA Tour signature events, although it is still $4m short of the $25m that was available at the tour’s flagship event, The Players Championship, as well as regular LIV Golf events.

Regardless, this year’s Masters champion will also earn more than the winners of PGA Tour signature events and those of its big-money rival. While signature events offer between $3.6 and $4m to the winners, and each LIV Golf champion banks $4m, the player who emerges victorious this week will earn $4.2m, $600,000 more than a year ago.

Last year, that went to Scottie Scheffler, and after two rounds, he was in contention again in 2025, along with the likes of Justin Rose, Bryson DeChambeau and Rory McIlroy.

Rory McIlroy is hoping to win his first Green Jacket - and a check for $4.2m (Image credit: Getty Images)

There are also some significant consolation prizes for the runner-up, one of which is a check for $2.268m, while all of the top 37 are in line for at least a six-figure payout.

Unlike most events with a cut, every player except for the five amateurs in the Masters field receives some payment this week, with even those who failed to make it to the weekend earning $25,000 each.

Below is the prize money payout for the 2025 Masters.

The Masters Prize Money Payout 2025

Swipe to scroll horizontally Position Prize Money 1st $4,200,000 2nd $2,268,000 3rd $1,428,000 4th $1,008,000 5th $840,000 6th $756,000 7th $703,500 8th $651,000 9th $609,000 10th $567,000 11th $525,000 12th $483,000 13th $441,000 14th $399,000 15th $378,000 16th $357,000 17th $336,000 18th $315,000 19th $294,000 20th $273,000 21st $252,000 22nd $235,200 23rd $218,400 24th $201,600 25th $184,800 26th $168,000 27th $161,700 28th $155,400 29th $149,100 30th $142,800 31st $136,500 32nd $130,200 33rd $123,900 34th $118,650 35th $113,400 36th $108,150 37th $102,900 38th $98,700 39th $94,500 40th $90,300 41st $86,100 42nd $81,900 43rd $77,700 44th $73,500 45th $69,300 46th $65,100 47th $60,900 48th $57,540 49th $54,600 50th $52,920