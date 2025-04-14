'You Can't Win Them All If You Don't Win The First' - McIlroy Grand Slam Odds Shorten After Masters Victory
McIlroy completed the Career Grand Slam after winning The Masters, with his odds of claiming the Grand Slam in 2025 slashed after his Green Jacket victory
In an emotional final round at The Masters, Rory McIlroy finally etched his name in to the record books, becoming a Career Grand Slam winner.
Securing the PGA Championship in 2012 and 2014, the US Open in 2011 and The Open Championship in 2014, a Green Jacket was the only item keeping him away from joining an illustrious list.
However, at Augusta National, McIlroy managed to get over the line via a playoff against Englishman, Justin Rose, to become just the sixth player ever to complete the Career Grand Slam.
Following on from his victory, the now five-time Major winner stated: "You can't win all four Majors in a year if you haven't won the first one," with McIlroy's odds for the Grand Slam in 2025 significantly reduced.
According to Betway, the 35-year-old's to win further Majors in 2025 are as follows, with McIlroy +250 (6/4) to win 2+ Majors, +1600 (16/1) to win 3+ Majors and +4000 (40/1) to win all 4 Majors.
If he were to claim all four Majors, he wouldn't just complete the career Grand Slam, but also the Grand Slam, whereby he holds all four Majors simultaneously.
In terms of players who have completed this, Bobby Jones held The Open Championship, US Open, US Amateur and British Amateur at the same time in 1930.
What's more, Tiger Woods won the US Open, The Open Championship and PGA Championship in 2000, as well as The Masters in 2001. This was called the Tiger Slam, but didn't count as the Grand Slam, due to the fact that the four Majors weren't won in the same calendar year.
In terms of upcoming Majors, the PGA Championship is being staged at Quail Hollow, a course that McIlroy has won multiple times at.
The US Open will be held at Oakmont and The Open Championship at Royal Portrush. As of writing, World No.1 Scottie Scheffler is the betting favorite for those three Majors, but only just, as McIlroy is marginally behind him.
What Are Rory McIlroy's odds for the 2026 Masters
Although it's 12 months away, the odds for The Masters in 2026 are already available and, as of writing, McIlroy is joint favorite with Scheffler at +550 (11/2).
The duo are heavy favorites, with the next player Ludvig Aberg at +1400 (14/1), then Bryson DeChambeau, who was paired with McIlroy in the final group, at +1600 (16/1).
Obviously, these odds will change as The Masters draws nearer.
Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover weekend news and social media, as well as help look after Golf Monthly’s many buyers’ guides and equipment reviews.
Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round came in 2016, where he shot a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine holes. He currently plays at Witney Lakes in Oxfordshire and his favourite player is Rory McIlroy, despite nearly being struck by his second shot at the 17th during the 2015 BMW PGA Championship.
Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?
Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°
Fairway Wood: TaylorMade Rocketballz Stage 2, 15°, 19°
Hybrid: Adams Super Hybrid, 22°
Irons: Mizuno MP54, 5-PW
Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°
Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero
Ball: Titleist Pro V1x
