The 'Best Feeling' Golf Ball Rick Shiels Has Ever Tested Around The Greens

Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

A golf ball is arguably the most important factor in your bag that can affect your scoring whilst out on the course. Some will offer an increase in distance, while some produce more control around the greens.

In a recent Rick Shiels video though, which you can watch here, the YouTube star made a rather bold claim about the new 'Triad' golf balls from Wilson, with the PGA Professional stating that: "This golf ball, is the best feeling golf ball I have ever used, with putter, period!" As well as the putting, Shiels also claimed that the feel with short shots - chipping, pitching etc - was "absolutely phenomenal".

The Wilson Triad is an impressive all-rounder which delivers good distance in the long game and a great feel on and around the greens. (Image credit: Future)

Along with the short game, Shiels was also seen striking the pin with one of his approach shots, before giving the thumbs up on the Triad's durability and fairway-finding capabilities. However, it was around the greens where the Wilson really shone.

Priced at £37 per dozen, the Triad golf ball has been designed for those golfers who are after the feel and control of a urethane model without having to pay the premium price of a Tour golf ball. Wilson actually state that it is for: 'The competitive golfer striving to break 80.’

In our review of the Triad, we certainly agree with the Golf Monthly Top 50 coach, as its soft feel with the putter is a definite standout on the all-round performing golf ball. However, around the greens, it didn't provide as much greenside spin as a Tour-level premium golf ball, with there being softer options on the market.

(Image credit: Future)

Which golf balls you may ask? Well, if you're looking for an all-round performer, then the TaylorMade Tour Response, we believe, slightly edges the Wilson Triad.

Priced similarly to the Wilson, it also features a urethane cover that provides a soft feel on the greens, as well as good greenside spin control and a consistently strong ball flight.

The pivotal point though falls with the yardage of the Tour Responses, with our tests showing that it was around 10 yards further than the Triad. Although this may not sound like much, it can be around a full club difference when out on the golf course.

For more insight into the best golf balls on the market, as well as the best value for money golf balls, be sure to check out the Golf Monthly website here.