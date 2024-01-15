After the Sony Open in Hawaii saw a payout of $8.3m, there’s an even larger prize fund on offer as the PGA Tour heads to California for The American Express.

A purse of $8.4m is available at the Pete Dye-designed La Quinta, with the winner set to take home $1.512m, while the runner-up will earn $915,600.

That’s the same payout that was available for several tournaments last year, including the Honda Classic, Houston Open and RSM Classic and falls just $600,000 short of the $9m available at the DP World Tour’s first Rolex Series event of 2024, the Hero Dubai Desert Classic.

The purse also represents an increase of $400,000 from last year’s tournament, when Jon Rahm lifted the trophy and claimed $1.44m. This year’s fund is also $2.5m higher than the purse from just five years ago, highlighting the huge sums in the game since the emergence of the circuit Rahm has since signed for, LIV Golf.

Jon Rahm won the title in 2023, but is now with LIV Golf (Image credit: Getty Images)

As well as the attractive financial incentive, there are also 500 FedEx Cup points available to the winner, as well as world ranking points to play for.

Below is the prize money payout for The American Express.

The American Express Prize Money Payout 2024

Swipe to scroll horizontally Position Prize Money 1st $1,512,000 2nd $915,600 3rd $579,600 4th $411,600 5th $344,400 6th $304,500 7th $283,500 8th $262,500 9th $245,700 10th $228,900 11th $212,100 12th $195,300 13th $178,500 14th $161,700 15th $153,300 16th $144,900 17th $136,500 18th $128,100 19th $119,700 20th $111,300 21st $102,900 22nd $94,500 23rd $87,780 24th $81,060 25th $74,340 26th $67,620 27th $65,100 28th $62,580 29th $60,060 30th $57,540 31st $55,020 32nd $52,500 33rd $49,980 34th $47,880 35th $45,780 36th $43,680 37th $41,580 38th $39,900 39th $38,220 40th $36,540 41st $34,860 42nd $33,180 43rd $31,500 44th $29,820 45th $28,140 46th $26,460 47th $24,780 48th $23,436 49th $22,260 50th $21,588 51st $21,084 52nd $20,580 53rd $20,244 54th $19,908 55th $19,740 56th $19,572 57th $19,404 58th $19,236 59th $19,068 60th $18,900 61st $18,732 62nd $18,564 63rd $18,396 64th $18,228 65th $18,060 66th $17,892 67th $17,724 68th $17,556 69th $17,388 70th $17,220 71st $17,052 72nd $16,884 73rd $16,716 74th $16,548 75th $16,380 76th $16,212 77th $16,044 78th $15,876 79th $15,708 80th $15,540 81st $15,372 82nd $15,204 83rd $15,036 84th $14,868 85th $14,700 86th $14,532 87th $14,364 88th $14,196 89th $14,028 90th $13,860

Who Are The Star Names In The American Express?

Patrick Cantlay finished runner-up at the 2021 tournament (Image credit: Getty Images)

The return of the PGA Tour to mainland US after two tournaments in Hawaii has attracted a strong field despite The American Express not being one of this year’s signature events.

The standout name is undoubtedly Scottie Scheffler, who is top of the world rankings. He makes his first start since finishing T5 at The Sentry, while two more players in the world’s top 10, Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele, also play. Cantlay, in particular, will be confident of success after he finished runner-up at the tournament in 2021.

Other big names to look out for include the winner at The Sentry, Chris Kirk, PGA Tour Rookie of the Year Eric Cole, former World No.1 Jason Day and Tony Finau, who dispelled speculation he would join Rahm as a LIV Golf player in a social media update before Christmas.

Seven-time PGA Tour winner Billy Horschel also plays, along with Rickie Fowler, who enjoyed a significant career resurgence in 2023, but missed the cut at The Sentry. He’ll be hoping to get firmly back on track here.

Team Europe Ryder Cup heroes Shane Lowry and Robert MacIntyre are also field, while Will Zalatoris competes too, as he continues his recovery from back surgery. The American missed the cut at the Sony Open and he will be looking to make it as far as the weekend.

Another player who has been beset by injury in recent times is Daniel Berger, but after 18 months out with a back injury, he makes his long-awaited return to action this week.

Rising star Akshay Bhatia, Min Woo Lee, who earned his PGA Tour card after a successful 2023 on the DP World Tour, and Team US Ryder Cup player Sam Burns, also play.

Elsewhere, former champions in the field include Si Woo Kim, Jason Duffner, Andrew Landry and Adam Long.

Who Won The American Express In 2023? Last year, Jon Rahm followed up victory at the Sentry Tournament of Champions with another triumph at The American Express, when he beatt Davis Thompson by one shot to claim his second victory at the tournament. The Spaniard does not appear in this week’s field as he has since joined LIV Golf.