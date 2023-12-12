Tony Finau Ends Speculation Over LIV Golf Move With Social Media Update

Tony Finau has ended speculation that he was in negotiations to join LIV Golf by committing his future to the PGA Tour.

The World No.20 wrote a message on his Instagram account and began by reflecting on his year.

He wrote: “The 2023 season is in the books! It was a special and incredible season highlighted with a win at the Mexico Open. it was my 6th Win on the @pgatour. Another highlight was reaching the tour championship for the 7th year in a row!”

Finau, who won two on the PGA Tour in the 2022/23 season at the Cadence Bank Houston Open and Mexico Open, then addressed the elephant in the room, ending uncertainty over where he will play his trade next year.

He wrote: “As this year comes to an end I’m grateful to play the game that I love and to have the opportunity to compete at the highest level. I’m excited for 2024 and looking forward to playing my 10th season on the PGA Tour! And stoked to be defending in both Mexico and Houston! Thank you to my partners for your continued support. Thank you to the fans for all the love for our whole Finau fam.”

The first tournament of the 2024 season is The Sentry, which begins on 4 January in Hawaii and Finau ended his message with: “See y’all in Maui! #imnotleaving.”

After Jon Rahm’s move to LIV Golf, speculation grew that Finau might follow him as the pair are close friends and both live in Scottsdale, Arizona. They are also members of the Silverleaf Club and regularly play practice rounds together at tournaments.

A report from Spanish website TenGolf also linked Finau with a potential move to LIV Golf as part of a new team that will be led by Rahm. Finau also did little to quash the speculation at the Grant Thornton Invitational, where he partnered LPGA Tour star Nelly Korda.

Tony Finau participated with Nelly Korda at the Grant Thornton Invitational (Image credit: Getty Images)

Per Palm Beach Post, When asked by reporters about the speculation, Finau responded: "I have nothing to say right now. I haven’t heard anything."

When pressed further on whether he had more to add, Finau said: “No, not yet. I haven’t let anything marinate other than just playing right now."

While it’s thought more PGA Tour players could yet leave for LIV Golf before the opening tournament of its season, at El Camaleon Golf Club in Mayakoba, as far as Finau is concerned, he won't be among them.