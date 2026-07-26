LIV Golf UK Prize Money Payout 2026: How Much Does The Individual Winner Earn?

It's been a long and awkward summer for the LIV Golf League, especially off the course, but following a break of almost two months the focus has returned to live action.

LIV Golf has been back in the country it all started as JCB Golf and Country Club welcomed the latest 57-man field to England for a four-day individual and team event.

Joaquin Niemann claimed the seventh of his eight career LIV Golf wins here last year, with other former winners including Jon Rahm, Cameron Smith and Charl Schwartzel in 2022.

For whoever follows that list of huge players in 2026, there is a massive payout heading their way. As usual, in the individual competition, there is $20 million on the line - $4 million of which will go to the champion.

But should their team also finish inside the top-three, the respective captain might believe they are worthy of picking up the $1 million bonus check LIV introduced in 2026. There are checks for $800,000 and $500,000 via that bonus category as well.

Team earnings are split between the franchises, not by players, so any money earned via their collective finish will not go towards an individual's takeaway.

Nevertheless, there is big money available in the team event as well, with $10 million shared out between the 13 golf clubs in action.