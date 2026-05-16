Walton Heath US Open Final Qualifying Field: LIV Golfers And DP World Tour Stars Set For 36-Hole Shootout

No sooner does one Major championship finish than we turn our attention to the next, and we're now thinking ahead to the US Open.

Plenty of top golfers can rest easy knowing they have their place at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club on June 18, but so many others are going to have to fight tooth and nail to be involved.

Over the last month, thousands of golfers, both amateur and professional, have been competing across the globe in qualifying events for the US Open.

Now, we're really into the business end of the qualifying process, with two Final Qualifying events set to take place from Monday, May 18.

Famous English heathland venue Walton Heath, near London, is again one of 13 venues hosting 36-hole qualifying events, on both its stunning old and new courses - which each feature in Golf Monthly's UK and Ireland Top 100 Courses rankings.

Players taking part in this final qualifying round will be hoping to follow in the footsteps of Michael Campbell. He advanced from Walton Heath in 2005 before going on to actually win the US Open, beating Tiger Woods by two strokes at Pinehurst No. 2.

Here, we share all the information regarding who's playing this qualifying event, and how many US Open spots might be up for grabs.

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The Big Names Competing For US Open Spots At Walton Heath

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Dozens of players, including LIV Golfers, DP World Tour stars and amateur will descend on Walton Heath on Monday, with some big names looking to be among the successful qualifiers.

Thomas Detry, who joined LIV Golf at the start of the 2026 season, is aiming to qualify for his fifth US Open. His previous best finish came in 2024 when he tied for 14th at Pinehurst.

41-year-old Rafa Cabrera Bello has already played eight US Open events and made the cut in all but one. He's going to have to battle for a place this time, and will be hoping to improve on a career-best T23 finish at the 2020 US Open.

Guido Migliozzi tied for fourth in his first-ever US Open in 2021 and played in a further two events since then, but his place at Shinnecock is far from guaranteed.

Meanwhile, fellow Italian Edoardo Molinari has enjoyed the route of qualifying via events in England, having done so for the last two years. Can he make it three in a row?

Other LIV Golfers in qualifying include Sam Horsfield, who will be hoping home advantage can help him out in England on Monday. He's looking to play in his fifth US Open. Frenchman Victor Perez has only made the cut in one of his six US Open appearances, but he did finish T19 at Oakhill last year.

Jacob Scov Olsen could have been at the US Open last year, after winning the 2024 Amateur Championship at Ballyliffin Golf Club. However, he decided to turn pro before the tournament at Oakhill and forfeited his exemption. He's been really consistent on the DP World Tour this season, and has to be considered a favorite to qualify via Walton Heath.

Englishman Ross Fisher has quite the CV. He's played six US Open championships, finished fifth in 2009 at Bethpage Black, and qualified through the England final qualifier back in 2023. He was also part of the European Ryder Cup win in 2010.

Yannik Paul might be outshone by his brother, Jeremy, most of the time, but he's still a prominent player among the field lining up for Walton Heath. His only appearance at the US Open came in 2022 — the same year he recorded his one and only DP World Tour victory in Mallorca.

How Many Spots Are Available?

We won't know exactly how many qualifier spots are officially up for grabs at Walton Heath until the action starts on Monday and the final playing field is confirmed.

What we do know is that, across the 13 final qualifying events, a collective 60-70 US Open spots will be made available.

In 2025, eight players were given qualifying places from the event in England.

US Open Final Qualifying At Walton Heath: Full Field

At the time of writing there are 100 names on the official entry list for the qualifying event at Walton Heath. They are: