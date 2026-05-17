How Much Does The Winning Caddie Earn At The PGA Championship?

The 2026 PGA Championship prize money is a new record for the event, with $20.5m the figure announced during the third round.

That is $500,000 more than the PGA Tour’s Signature Events, meaning that, as well as the prestige of winning a Major, players are competing for one of the biggest money prizes in golf.

Whichever player lifts the Wanamaker Trophy on Sunday evening, a reward of $3.69m awaits, although he won’t get to keep the full amount.

For example, various factors, including taxes, reduce how much players really earn, while caddies are also compensated from the prize money.

That’s something the winner is unlikely to begrudge paying after this year’s event, with Aronimink offering a stern challenge for players, including its undulating greens, meaning the money heading to the caddies will have been well earned.

But how much does the winning caddie get?

In many cases, a player will negotiate terms with his caddie. For example, most caddies are either paid an annual salary or given a weekly base rate. That information is generally kept between them.

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However, it is widely accepted that winners of tournaments generally give their caddies 10% of their prize money, on top of what else they are paid.

A year ago, Scottie Scheffler won $3.42m for his victory, and if we are to assume he paid caddie Ted Scott 10% of that, he would have left Quail Hollow $342,000 better off.

In 2024, Xander Schauffele took the title to give him $3.33m and his caddie Austin Kaiser around $333,000.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

With even more money going to this year’s winner, his caddie should leave Aronimink with $369,000.

The caddies of players finishing further down the leaderboard are also expected to be well rewarded.

Caddies of players finishing elsewhere in the top 10 of the PGA Championship leaderboard are expected to receive around 7% of the prize money, with around 5% going to the caddies of other players in the field.

If there’s a solo runner-up at the PGA Championship, he will win $2.214m. If his caddie receives 7% of that, it would hand them around $155,000.

Even the player who finishes the event 82nd and last of those who made the cut will earn $23,900. However, that would likely leave his caddie earning a far more modest $1,195.