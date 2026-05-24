The CJ Cup Byron Nelson Full Prize Money Payout 2026

The PGA Tour's second stretch of Texas-based tournaments begins with a payout which has been increased by $400,000 since Scottie Scheffler triumphed in 2025

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Scottie Scheffler poses for a photo with the CJ Cup Byron Nelson trophy
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Following immediately on from one of the most enthralling PGA Championships in recent memory has been The CJ Cup Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch.

Perhaps understandably, given the taxing nature of a Major championship week, only three of the world's top-50 opted to tee it up in McKinney, Texas as the PGA Tour resumed.

But World No.1 and defending champion Scottie Scheffler was one of them, and he remains in with a great chance of going back-to-back heading into the final round as he's two shots behind 54-hole leader Si Woo Kim.

Even if it is Scheffler who reigns supreme once more, the prize money has been increased by $400,000 from last year with a total of $10.3 million on the line - the highest non-Major or Signature Event purse on the PGA Tour all year long.

As a result, the winner will clinch a check for more than $1.85 million. Even the runner-up, should they finish alone, will collect over $1.12 million for their efforts.

The 17th hole at TPC Craig Ranch

The 17th hole at TPC Craig Ranch

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The unmatched tournament purse gives the chance for everyone inside the top-20 to pick up a six-figure pay day before various factors drastically reduce how much pro golfers really take home.

As always, away from the financial incentives, there is a big batch of FedEx Cup points and OWGR points to fight for ahead of the upcoming FedEx Cup Playoffs, too.

Below is the estimated prize money payout for each position at the CJ Cup Byron Nelson based on 70 players making the cut and before ties are taken into account. The full list will be updated once the tournament has been completed.

CJ CUP BYRON NELSON PRIZE MONEY BREAKDOWN

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Position

Prize Money

1st

$1,854,000

2nd

$1,122,700

3rd

$710,700

4th

$504,700

5th

$422,300

6th

$373,375

7th

$347,625

8th

$321,875

9th

$301,275

10th

$280,675

11th

$260,075

12th

$239,475

13th

$218,875

14th

$198,275

15th

$187,975

16th

$177,675

17th

$167,375

18th

$157,075

19th

$146,775

20th

$136,475

21st

$126,175

22nd

$115,875

23rd

$107,635

24th

$99,395

25th

$91,155

26th

$82,915

27th

$79,825

28th

$76,735

29th

$73,645

30th

$70,555

31st

$67,465

32nd

$64,375

33rd

$61,285

34th

$58,710

35th

$56,135

36th

$53,560

37th

$50,985

38th

$48,925

39th

$46,865

40th

$44,805

41st

$42,745

42nd

$40,685

43rd

$38,625

44th

$36,565

45th

$34,505

46th

$32,445

47th

$30,385

48th

$28,737

49th

$27,295

50th

$26,471

51st

$25,853

52nd

$25,235

53rd

$24,823

54th

$24,411

55th

$24,205

56th

$23,999

57th

$23,793

58th

$23,587

59th

$23,381

60th

$23,175

61st

$22,969

62nd

$22,763

63rd

$22,557

64th

$22,351

65th

$22,145

66th

$21,939

67th

$21,733

68th

$21,527

69th

$21,321

70th

$21,115

Jonny Leighfield
Jonny Leighfield
News Writer

Jonny Leighfield is our Staff News Writer who joined Golf Monthly just in time for the 2023 Solheim Cup and Ryder Cup. He graduated from the University of Brighton with a degree in Sport Journalism in 2017 and spent almost five years as the sole sports reporter at his local newspaper. During his time with Golf Monthly, Jonny has interviewed several stars of the game, including Robert MacIntyre, Ian Poulter, Lee Westwood, and Joaquin Niemann. An improving golfer himself, Jonny enjoys learning as much about the game as he can and recently reached his Handicap goal of 18 for the first time.

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