The CJ Cup Byron Nelson Full Prize Money Payout 2026
The PGA Tour's second stretch of Texas-based tournaments begins with a payout which has been increased by $400,000 since Scottie Scheffler triumphed in 2025
Following immediately on from one of the most enthralling PGA Championships in recent memory has been The CJ Cup Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch.
Perhaps understandably, given the taxing nature of a Major championship week, only three of the world's top-50 opted to tee it up in McKinney, Texas as the PGA Tour resumed.
But World No.1 and defending champion Scottie Scheffler was one of them, and he remains in with a great chance of going back-to-back heading into the final round as he's two shots behind 54-hole leader Si Woo Kim.
Even if it is Scheffler who reigns supreme once more, the prize money has been increased by $400,000 from last year with a total of $10.3 million on the line - the highest non-Major or Signature Event purse on the PGA Tour all year long.
As a result, the winner will clinch a check for more than $1.85 million. Even the runner-up, should they finish alone, will collect over $1.12 million for their efforts.
The unmatched tournament purse gives the chance for everyone inside the top-20 to pick up a six-figure pay day before various factors drastically reduce how much pro golfers really take home.
As always, away from the financial incentives, there is a big batch of FedEx Cup points and OWGR points to fight for ahead of the upcoming FedEx Cup Playoffs, too.
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Below is the estimated prize money payout for each position at the CJ Cup Byron Nelson based on 70 players making the cut and before ties are taken into account. The full list will be updated once the tournament has been completed.
CJ CUP BYRON NELSON PRIZE MONEY BREAKDOWN
Position
Prize Money
1st
$1,854,000
2nd
$1,122,700
3rd
$710,700
4th
$504,700
5th
$422,300
6th
$373,375
7th
$347,625
8th
$321,875
9th
$301,275
10th
$280,675
11th
$260,075
12th
$239,475
13th
$218,875
14th
$198,275
15th
$187,975
16th
$177,675
17th
$167,375
18th
$157,075
19th
$146,775
20th
$136,475
21st
$126,175
22nd
$115,875
23rd
$107,635
24th
$99,395
25th
$91,155
26th
$82,915
27th
$79,825
28th
$76,735
29th
$73,645
30th
$70,555
31st
$67,465
32nd
$64,375
33rd
$61,285
34th
$58,710
35th
$56,135
36th
$53,560
37th
$50,985
38th
$48,925
39th
$46,865
40th
$44,805
41st
$42,745
42nd
$40,685
43rd
$38,625
44th
$36,565
45th
$34,505
46th
$32,445
47th
$30,385
48th
$28,737
49th
$27,295
50th
$26,471
51st
$25,853
52nd
$25,235
53rd
$24,823
54th
$24,411
55th
$24,205
56th
$23,999
57th
$23,793
58th
$23,587
59th
$23,381
60th
$23,175
61st
$22,969
62nd
$22,763
63rd
$22,557
64th
$22,351
65th
$22,145
66th
$21,939
67th
$21,733
68th
$21,527
69th
$21,321
70th
$21,115
Jonny Leighfield is our Staff News Writer who joined Golf Monthly just in time for the 2023 Solheim Cup and Ryder Cup. He graduated from the University of Brighton with a degree in Sport Journalism in 2017 and spent almost five years as the sole sports reporter at his local newspaper. During his time with Golf Monthly, Jonny has interviewed several stars of the game, including Robert MacIntyre, Ian Poulter, Lee Westwood, and Joaquin Niemann. An improving golfer himself, Jonny enjoys learning as much about the game as he can and recently reached his Handicap goal of 18 for the first time.
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