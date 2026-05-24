The CJ Cup Byron Nelson Full Prize Money Payout 2026

Following immediately on from one of the most enthralling PGA Championships in recent memory has been The CJ Cup Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch.

Perhaps understandably, given the taxing nature of a Major championship week, only three of the world's top-50 opted to tee it up in McKinney, Texas as the PGA Tour resumed.

But World No.1 and defending champion Scottie Scheffler was one of them, and he remains in with a great chance of going back-to-back heading into the final round as he's two shots behind 54-hole leader Si Woo Kim.

Even if it is Scheffler who reigns supreme once more, the prize money has been increased by $400,000 from last year with a total of $10.3 million on the line - the highest non-Major or Signature Event purse on the PGA Tour all year long.

As a result, the winner will clinch a check for more than $1.85 million. Even the runner-up, should they finish alone, will collect over $1.12 million for their efforts.

The 17th hole at TPC Craig Ranch (Image credit: Getty Images)

The unmatched tournament purse gives the chance for everyone inside the top-20 to pick up a six-figure pay day before various factors drastically reduce how much pro golfers really take home.

As always, away from the financial incentives, there is a big batch of FedEx Cup points and OWGR points to fight for ahead of the upcoming FedEx Cup Playoffs, too.

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Below is the estimated prize money payout for each position at the CJ Cup Byron Nelson based on 70 players making the cut and before ties are taken into account. The full list will be updated once the tournament has been completed.

CJ CUP BYRON NELSON PRIZE MONEY BREAKDOWN