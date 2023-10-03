Team USA Star Patrick Cantlay Marries Nikki Guidish Day After Ryder Cup Defeat
Cantlay put the disappointment of Ryder Cup defeat behind him to marry Nikki Guidish in Rome
Patrick Cantlay was one of 12 Team USA players left to reflect on what might have been after Team Europe beat them in the Ryder Cup by 16.5 points to 11.5 points at Marco Simone near Rome.
However, while that loss would have undoubtedly been disappointing for the 31-year-old, his stay in the Italian capital was never destined to end on a low note. That’s because the day after the defeat, he married fiancée Nikki Guidish at the St Regis Hotel in the city.
Following the wedding, doctor of pharmacy Guidish posted images of the occasion on her Instagram page with a message reading: “Yesterday was a dream” and thanking the wedding planner and photographer before praising the venue.
Among those responding to the message were two of Cantlay’s Ryder Cup teammates, Justin Thomas and Max Homa. Thomas wrote: “The best night!” while Homa responded with: “Congrats!!!”
There were also messages from Brooks Koepka’s wife Jenna Sims, who wrote: “This is perfection. Congratulations you two!” and LPGA Tour star Jessica Korda, who wrote: “The perfect vision of a beautiful bride. So much fun celebrating you and Patty.”
Before his big day, Cantlay had been at the centre of a controversy during the match, with one report stating he wasn’t wearing a team cap as a means of "demonstrating his frustration" at not being paid for his appearance. Following his Sunday singles win over Justin Rose, Cantlay dismissed the report as “complete lies” and “totally unfounded.”
Nevertheless, in his post-match press conference, the subject of his hat-free appearance was raised again, this time in the context of his wedding, with one journalist asking him if he didn’t wear a hat because he didn’t want to get a tan line on his head before his nuptials.
Cantlay didn’t directly answer that question, but did reveal his wedding was imminent, saying: “Well, I am getting married tomorrow, yes. I'm very excited about that,” which drew a round of applause from the others in the room.
Cantlay and Guidish have generally kept their personal lives to themselves, but they were seen together as far back as the 2021 Memorial Tournament at Muirfield Village.
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
