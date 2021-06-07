Who is the American golfer currently going out with? We take a look in this piece.

Who Is Patrick Cantlay’s Girlfriend?

A four-time winner on the PGA Tour, Patrick Cantlay has become a firm fixture of the top-20 male golfers in the world. Two of his victories came at the same tournament, the Memorial Tournament, and the other two were at the ZOZO Championship and Shriners Hospitals for Children Open.

Given his consistency, he made his President’s Cup debut in 2019 and will undoubtedly make his Ryder Cup debut in 2021 at Whistling Straits.

No doubt someone who will be supporting him at that huge event will be his girlfriend Nikki Guidish and below we get to know her a little better.

Not a lot is known about the relationship between Patrick Cantlay and Nikki Guidish as it seems they keep their private lives just that, private.

As such we are unsure when they exactly started dating but the first time we saw her at an event was the 2021 Memorial Tournament, which Cantlay happened to win thanks to a playoff victory over Collin Morikawa, and the Saturday night withdrawal of Jon Rahm because of a positive Covid test.

We believe Guidish is a model and appears to be friends with other women who are currently going out with, or married to, professional golfers. For example she has been pictured on her Instagram hanging around with Jena Sims, the fiancee of Brooks Koepka, and Tori Slater, the other half of Daniel Berger.

According to her LinkedIn, we also believe Guidish is a pharmacist too, and she has worked for Publix, and Palm Beach Pharmaceuticals, both of which are situated in Florida. She has also interned at the Northside Hospital, and St Mary’s Medical Centre as well.

She qualified to do this after graduating from the University of South Florida where she studied Pharmacology.

