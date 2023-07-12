Open Championship Purse And Prize Money Payout

The Champion Golfer of the Year at the 151st Open Championship at Royal Liverpool will receive a record $3 million first prize, the R&A has announced.

As well as the coveted Claret Jug, the winner at Hoylake will pocket the largest first prize in Open history of around £2.3m after the R&A announced another increase in the total prize fund.

The first prize is a $500,000 increase on the $2.5m Cameron Smith took home for winning the 150th Open at St Andrews last year, while the total prize fund has risen 18% from 2022.

As the Open returns to Hoylake for a 13th time from 20 -23 July, the field will be playing for a total prize pot of $16.5m.

“Our aim is to ensure The Open remains at the pinnacle of world golf and we have almost doubled the prize fund since 2016," said R&A CEO Martin Slumbers.

"While we are seeing substantial increases in prize money across the men’s professional game, we are fulfilling our wider obligation to the sport by elevating the AIG Women’s Open, strengthening pathways in the elite amateur game and encouraging more people around the world to play golf.

"We believe that getting this balance right is vital to the long-term future of the sport.”

The full Prize money breakdown for the Open

1 $3,000,000

2 $1,708,000

3 $1,095,000

4 $851,000

5 $684,500

6 $593,000

7 $509,500

8 $429,700

9 $377,000

10 $340,500

11 $310,000

12 $274,700

13 $258,300

14 $241,800

15 $224,800

16 $206,600

17 $196,600

18 $187,500

19 $179,600

20 $171,100

21 $163,100

22 $155,000

23 $146,700

24 $138,500

25 $133,800

26 $128,000

27 $123,300

28 $119,100

29 $113,900

30 $108,000

31 $104,500

32 $99,200

33 $95,700

34 $93,000

35 $89,800

36 $86,200

37 $82,200

38 $78,000

39 $75,200

40 $72,800

41 $69,800

42 $66,400

43 $63,400

44 $59,800

45 $56,400

46 $53,400

47 $51,300

48 $49,300

49 $47,000

50 $45,900

51 $44,900

52 $44,100

53 $43,400

54 $42,800

55 $42,100

56 $41,500

57 $41,100

58 $40,800

59 $40,500

60 $40,200

61 $40,000

62 $39,800

63 $39,600

64 $39,400

65 $39,200

66 $38,900

67 $38,600

68 $38,300

69 $38,000

70 $37,800

Unlike in regular events, players can still get paid for missing the cut in Majors and that's very much the case at the Open.

The top 10 professional golfers who don't make the weekend at Royal Liverpool will get $12,000 as a consolation prize.

The next 20 pro golfers will get $10,000 and everyone else walks away with $8,500 just for making it to the Open.