Open Championship Purse And Prize Money Payout
The R&A have announced a record prize pot for the 151st Open Championship at Royal Liverpool, with the winner set to pocket $3m
The Champion Golfer of the Year at the 151st Open Championship at Royal Liverpool will receive a record $3 million first prize, the R&A has announced.
As well as the coveted Claret Jug, the winner at Hoylake will pocket the largest first prize in Open history of around £2.3m after the R&A announced another increase in the total prize fund.
The first prize is a $500,000 increase on the $2.5m Cameron Smith took home for winning the 150th Open at St Andrews last year, while the total prize fund has risen 18% from 2022.
As the Open returns to Hoylake for a 13th time from 20 -23 July, the field will be playing for a total prize pot of $16.5m.
“Our aim is to ensure The Open remains at the pinnacle of world golf and we have almost doubled the prize fund since 2016," said R&A CEO Martin Slumbers.
"While we are seeing substantial increases in prize money across the men’s professional game, we are fulfilling our wider obligation to the sport by elevating the AIG Women’s Open, strengthening pathways in the elite amateur game and encouraging more people around the world to play golf.
"We believe that getting this balance right is vital to the long-term future of the sport.”
The full Prize money breakdown for the Open
1 $3,000,000
2 $1,708,000
3 $1,095,000
4 $851,000
5 $684,500
6 $593,000
7 $509,500
8 $429,700
9 $377,000
10 $340,500
11 $310,000
12 $274,700
13 $258,300
14 $241,800
15 $224,800
16 $206,600
17 $196,600
18 $187,500
19 $179,600
20 $171,100
21 $163,100
22 $155,000
23 $146,700
24 $138,500
25 $133,800
26 $128,000
27 $123,300
28 $119,100
29 $113,900
30 $108,000
31 $104,500
32 $99,200
33 $95,700
34 $93,000
35 $89,800
36 $86,200
37 $82,200
38 $78,000
39 $75,200
40 $72,800
41 $69,800
42 $66,400
43 $63,400
44 $59,800
45 $56,400
46 $53,400
47 $51,300
48 $49,300
49 $47,000
50 $45,900
51 $44,900
52 $44,100
53 $43,400
54 $42,800
55 $42,100
56 $41,500
57 $41,100
58 $40,800
59 $40,500
60 $40,200
61 $40,000
62 $39,800
63 $39,600
64 $39,400
65 $39,200
66 $38,900
67 $38,600
68 $38,300
69 $38,000
70 $37,800
Unlike in regular events, players can still get paid for missing the cut in Majors and that's very much the case at the Open.
The top 10 professional golfers who don't make the weekend at Royal Liverpool will get $12,000 as a consolation prize.
The next 20 pro golfers will get $10,000 and everyone else walks away with $8,500 just for making it to the Open.
Paul Higham is a sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in covering most major sporting events for both Sky Sports and BBC Sport. He is currently freelance and covers the golf majors on the BBC Sport website. Highlights over the years include covering that epic Monday finish in the Ryder Cup at Celtic Manor and watching Rory McIlroy produce one of the most dominant Major wins at the 2011 US Open at Congressional. He also writes betting previews and still feels strangely proud of backing Danny Willett when he won the Masters in 2016 - Willett also praised his putting stroke during a media event before the Open at Hoylake. Favourite interviews he's conducted have been with McIlroy, Paul McGinley, Thomas Bjorn, Rickie Fowler and the enigma that is Victor Dubuisson. A big fan of watching any golf from any tour, sadly he spends more time writing about golf than playing these days with two young children, and as a big fair weather golfer claims playing in shorts is worth at least five shots. Being from Liverpool he loves the likes of Hoylake, Birkdale and the stretch of tracks along England's Golf Coast, but would say his favourite courses played are Kingsbarns and Portrush.
-
-
