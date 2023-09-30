'Someone Had To Start A Spark' - Homa And Harman Help Team USA Avoid Unwanted Ryder Cup Record
The American pair's 4&2 victory ensured Zach Johnson's men would not go winless across the first three sessions at Marco Simone
Max Homa and Brian Harman claimed the first match victory for Team USA at the 2023 Ryder Cup courtesy of a 4&2 win over Sepp Straka and Shane Lowry in Saturday morning’s foursomes.
As Team Europe bounded into a 9.5-2.5 lead prior to the afternoon’s fourballs, the lone strip of red on the scoreboard helped Zach Johnson’s men avoid becoming the only team in history to go winless across the first three rounds of a five-session Ryder Cup.
Rory McIlroy and Tommy Fleetwood just about held off a resurgent Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth in the top match at 2&1, while a record-setting 9&7 obliteration of Brooks Koepka and World No.1 Scottie Scheffler by Ludvig Aberg and Viktor Hovland in the second game painted a depressing picture for the Americans.
But as more Jon Rahm heroics - ably assisted by playing partner Tyrrell Hatton - helped to add a third blue point in the anchor match courtesy of a 2&1 win, Homa and Harman restored a flash of pride for Team USA in the penultimate group.
The American pair combined wonderfully in the alternate-shot session, with several scintillating iron shots from Homa allowing Harman to cook with his putter.
First win on the board.@maxhoma | #RyderCup | #GoUSA pic.twitter.com/9BmbSVaLvxSeptember 30, 2023
Reacting to their success post-round, Homa was delighted to be a part of what he hopes to be a much-needed spark for Team USA.
Homa said: “We needed something to go our way. I felt like we were ready this morning. We were ready to come out and play some great golf which we did. Somebody had to start a spark, so I'm just glad it was us.
“We know how good we are. Everybody knows how good the man to my left is. We obviously are in a big hole but we have the right guys to dig ourselves out of it.”
Meanwhile, the most-recent Open champion, Harman, paid tribute to the quality of golf on show from Sweden’s Aberg in the preceding match before admitting he “hopes” the USA’s first win can lead to the most remarkable fightback.
Harman said: “Ludvig has been playing so well, making so many putts, chipping in, so it was good to come out and at least put red up on the board. We are going to rest up and get ready for this afternoon.”
Homa and Harman are out in the second fourballs match on Saturday, taking on Team Europe’s Tommy Fleetwood and Nicolai Hojgaard.
Ryder Cup 2023 Scores
Day Two Foursomes: Europe 3 USA 1
- Rory McIlroy and Tommy Fleetwood defeated Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth 2&1
- Viktor Hovland and Ludvig Aberg defeated Brooks Koepka and Scottie Scheffler 9&7
- Max Homa and Brian Harman defeated Shane Lowry and Sepp Straka 4&2
- Jon Rahm and Tyrrell Hatton defeated Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele 2&1
Day One Fourballs: Europe 2.5 USA 1.5
- Viktor Hovland and Tyrrell Hatton TIED with Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth
- Jon Rahm and Nicolai Hojgaard TIED with Brooks Koepka and Scottie Scheffler
- Justin Rose and Robert MacIntyre TIED with Max Homa and Wyndham Clark
- Rory McIlroy and Matt Fitzpatrick defeated Collin Morikawa and Xander Schauffele 5&3
Day One Foursomes: Europe 4 USA 0
- Jon Rahm and Tyrrell Hatton defeated Scottie Scheffler and Sam Burns 4&3
- Viktor Hovland and Ludvig Aberg defeated Max Homa and Brian Harman 4&3
- Sepp Straka and Shane Lowry defeated Collin Morikawa and Rickie Fowler 2&1
- Rory McIlroy and Tommy Fleetwood defeated Xander Schauffele and Patrick Cantlay 2&1
