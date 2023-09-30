Ryder Cup Saturday Pairings and Tee Times Confirmed

Rory McIlroy and Viktor Hovland will play all five matches, while Jon Rahm, Brooks Koepka and Scottie Scheffler are rested

Rory McIlroy fist bumps during the 2023 Ryder Cup
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Ben Fleming
By Ben Fleming
published

Rory McIlroy and Viktor Hovland will be the only two players to play all five matches of the Ryder Cup, while Jon Rahm, Brooks Koepka and Scottie Scheffler have been rested for Saturday afternoon's fourballs.

McIlroy secured a 2&1 victory alongside Tommy Fleetwood against Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas in the morning's session and will go out again this afternoon with Matt Fitzpatrick. The pair played in Friday's fourball session, too, and cruised to a comfortable 5&3 win over Collin Morikawa and Xander Schauffele.

Hovland will go out again alongside his fellow Scandinavian Ludvig Aberg after the duo broke the Ryder Cup record for the biggest win in the tournament's history against Koepka and Scheffler.

The two Americans are both rested, as is Spain Rahm who had played all three matches up to this point, winning two and halving one. His foursomes partner, Tyrrell Hatton, will also be rested for the first time this week.

Rose and MacIntyre are also sent back out this afternoon having rescued a dramatic point at the end of Friday.

For America, Max Homa and Brian Harman head back out after they became the first American pair to win a match at this Ryder Cup. Spieth and Thomas also head back out for the afternoon session.

Elsewhere, Sam Burns and Collin Morikawa are paired together for the first time. They head out in the first match looking to improve upon their respective poor performances yesterday. Wyndham Clark also returns, with the US Open champion playing alongside Patrick Cantlay.

Xander Schauffele misses out this afternoon, as does Rickie Fowler who will be the only player on both sides to be sat for an entire day as he reportedly struggles with illness. 

Here are the full Saturday fourball matches:

SATURDAY FOURBALLS - EASTERN TIME (BST)

  • 6:25am (12:25pm) - Viktor Hovland/Ludvig Aberg vs Sam Burns/Collin Morikawa
  • 6:40am (12:40pm) - Tommy Fleetwood/Nicolai Hojgaard vs Max Homa/Brian Harman
  • 6:55am (12:55pm) - Justin Rose/Robert MacIntyre vs Justin Thomas/Jordan Spieth
  • 7:10am (13:10pm) - Matt Fitzpatrick/Rory McIlroy vs Patrick Cantlay/Wyndham Clark
Ben Fleming
Ben Fleming
Contributor

Ben joined Golf Monthly having completed his NCTJ in multimedia sports journalism at News Associates, London. He has covered a variety of sports and has also worked as a freelance journalist for The Independent and Stats Perform. An avid, albeit distinctly average golfer, he is a member of Nevill Golf Club. One of his best golfing moment was winning a 100/1 bet on Seamus Power and Thomas Detry to finish first and second at the 2022 Bermuda Championship.

