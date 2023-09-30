Ryder Cup Saturday Pairings and Tee Times Confirmed

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Rory McIlroy and Viktor Hovland will be the only two players to play all five matches of the Ryder Cup, while Jon Rahm, Brooks Koepka and Scottie Scheffler have been rested for Saturday afternoon's fourballs.

McIlroy secured a 2&1 victory alongside Tommy Fleetwood against Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas in the morning's session and will go out again this afternoon with Matt Fitzpatrick. The pair played in Friday's fourball session, too, and cruised to a comfortable 5&3 win over Collin Morikawa and Xander Schauffele.

Hovland will go out again alongside his fellow Scandinavian Ludvig Aberg after the duo broke the Ryder Cup record for the biggest win in the tournament's history against Koepka and Scheffler.

The two Americans are both rested, as is Spain Rahm who had played all three matches up to this point, winning two and halving one. His foursomes partner, Tyrrell Hatton, will also be rested for the first time this week.

Rose and MacIntyre are also sent back out this afternoon having rescued a dramatic point at the end of Friday.

For America, Max Homa and Brian Harman head back out after they became the first American pair to win a match at this Ryder Cup. Spieth and Thomas also head back out for the afternoon session.

Elsewhere, Sam Burns and Collin Morikawa are paired together for the first time. They head out in the first match looking to improve upon their respective poor performances yesterday. Wyndham Clark also returns, with the US Open champion playing alongside Patrick Cantlay.

Xander Schauffele misses out this afternoon, as does Rickie Fowler who will be the only player on both sides to be sat for an entire day as he reportedly struggles with illness.

Here are the full Saturday fourball matches:

SATURDAY FOURBALLS - EASTERN TIME (BST)