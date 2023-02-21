Suzann Pettersen To Continue as Solheim Cup Captain In 2024

Last week, it was announced that Team USA 2023 Solheim Cup captain Stacy Lewis had been confirmed in the role for back-to-back tournaments, and it hasn’t taken Team Europe long to follow suit, with confirmation Suzann Pettersen will remain captain for next year’s tournament at Robert Trent Jones Golf Club in Virginia.

The decision is partly due to the logistics of having the normally biennial tournament take place in successive years. Pettersen is preparing to lead Team Europe for this year’s tournament in Spain and said she was honoured to continue the role into 2024. She said: “I love the Solheim Cup and it’s such a unique honour to be asked to captain Team Europe again in 2024.

“Being offered the role for a second time before the 2023 matches have even been played is a little different to usual, as we usually play the competition every two years and announce the next captain after the competition, but because of the changes to the schedule and having back-to-back Solheim Cups in consecutive years, it makes perfect sense. “

Pettersen also explained that the continuity will benefit Team Europe. She said: “So far, my 2023 captaincy has been a pure joy so to be able to lead the team in Europe this year and then again next year in the US, near the nation’s capital, will be a great honour.

"This will allow us to build a strategy and a philosophy for the team that we can keep which will offer more consistency for the players and enable them to focus on their performance. My focus is on getting the team around the players and the atmosphere right and then taking that up to the next level.”

LET CEO Alexandra Armas praised the work Pettersen is doing and explained why she’s perfect for the role: “Suzann was a natural choice to lead the 2024 European Solheim Cup Team,” Armas explained. “She is doing a superb job in her preparations for the 2023 Solheim Cup in Spain and her experience, passion and pride will make her a great leader in 2024. The players know and respect Suzann and this continuity in leadership will ensure that they have the best preparation as we drive towards another incredibly successful event in 2024.”

Pettersen has a wealth of experience. As well being a two-time Major winner, her association with the Solheim Cup goes back to 2002. Meanwhile, it is also the tournament where she chose to retire from playing after holing the winning putt at Gleneagles in 2019.

The 2023 Solheim Cup begins on 22 September at Finca Cortesin while the 2024 tournament Is held between 10 and 15 September at the Virginia course.