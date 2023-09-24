Solheim Cup Singles Scores And Live Updates - Europe are getting Blue on the board in the early matches.

The Solheim Cup couldn't be set up any better following Europe's 3-1 victory in Saturday afternoon's four balls, which brought the scores back 8-8 going into Sunday's singles.
It's been a miraculous comeback from Team Europe, who had been 4-0 down following the first session on Friday morning. Since then, they have picked up eight points out of a possible 12, with Sunday set to be yet another memorable day in Solheim Cup history.
Today the format turns to singles, with all 24 players featuring. Starting at 11.10am in Spain (10.10am BST/5.10am ET), the last tee off will be at 1.22pm (12.22pm BST/7.22am ET), with the conclusion of the tournament set to be a thriller.
Solheim Cup Singles Matches and scores
- Match 1: Megan Khang vs Linn Grant - USA 2UP
- Match 2: Rose Zhang vs Leona Maguire - TIED
- Match 3: Danielle Kang vs Charley Hull - TIED
- Match 4: Jennifer Kupcho vs Anna Nordqvist - TIED
- 10.58am: Andrea Lee vs Georgia Hall - EUROPE 1UP
- 11.10am: Cheyenne Knight vs Gemma Dryburgh - TIED
- 11.22am: Angel Yin vs Celine Boutier - EUROPE 1UP
- 11.34am: Ally Ewing vs Caroline Hedwall -
- 11.46am: Lilia Vu vs Madelene Sagstrom
- 11.58am: Allisen Corpuz vs Maja Stark
- 12.10pm: Nelly Korda vs Carlota Ciganda
- 12.22pm: Lexi Thompson vs Emily Pedersen
Updates from:
First Maguire Hiccup And Rose Takes Her Chance
Leona makes a bogey at the 6th hole and Rose Zhang takes her opportunity to get the match back to AS.
Linn Grant is clawing it back against Khang and wins the 7th to get back to just 1 Down.
Anything You Can Do I Can Do
Cheyenne Knight hit a fabulous shot into the 2nd hole and Gemma Dryburgh matches it. Who will putt first?
There are 3 matches tied. 3 in the blue and 1 in the red. This is going to be a really tight contest for the Solheim Cup. The crowds are getting louder and the wind is getting up.
Boutier Goes 1UP After Birdie At The 1st
Celine Boutier has birdied the first to go 1UP on Angel Yin. Celine is on a mission this Singles Sunday and she looks like she's off to a stunning start.
Crowds Are Being Looked After By Kang's Mom
DK’s mom has an arm on her! 🧢@daniellekang | @SolheimCupUSA pic.twitter.com/SIxHH88b0bSeptember 24, 2023
Danielle Kang's mom has a heck of an arm on her as she shells baseball hats into the crowd and keeps the US fans shaded in the Spanish Sun.
Charley Chips It Cheekily Close
Charley Hull's incredible second shot on the par 5 4th snuck past the flag and looked like it was heading into the bunker. She crouched down willing the hybrid hit ball to hold and it did but in that fluffy bermuda around the green.
She has a stunning touch around the greens and chipped it beautifully close to have the putt conceded by Danielle Kang for her birdie. Kang failed to match it and Hull wins the hole to go AS in her match.
Leona Loves A Hybrid
Did you know the longest iron in Leona Maguire's bag is a 7 iron. She loves a hybrid and my word is she awesome with them.
It's 2 A Piece In Match 2
Rose rolls her putt in to level the match against Leona Maguire. It's 2 a piece and there have been no halves as yet in this match. They march onto the 5th tee.
Linn Grant made a fairly loose attempt at her birdie putt on 5 but applies the pressure on Megan to make her par putt to tie the hole. Never a doubt. USA remain 2UP in the top match
2 Captains Picks. 2 Rookies. All To Play For.
Cheyenne Knight sends her ball flying on the 1st hole. Straight and True.
She plays agains the 7th Scott to ever play in the Solheim, Gemma Dryburgh. Who answers Cheyenne's shot with an equally solid hit. The 6th group is away.
Putts Are A Dropping
Andrea Lee playing the second hole against Georgia Hall sees her second nestle safely on the green. Georgia rolled her ball close and then sunk the next to take the 1st hole.
Has Megan Khang missed the hole yet on these clutch putts?? Don't think so. She's down in 4 on the 4th and Grant misses her putt. USA go 2up in that first match.
Kupcho's Putting Woes Continue
It's no secret that Jennifer Kupcho struggled on the greens yesterday. She races her birdie putt on the first and leaves the green with a half against Anna Nordqvist.
Leona Is Back On Top Winning The 2nd And 3rd Holes
Georgia sends her 3 wood down the 1st. Playing against Andrea Lee who is in the middle of the fairway. Match 5 is on.
Leona has fought back to going up in her match on the 3rd hole. She has so much fight. Back to back holes won and she's on a roll.
USA TAKE EARLY ADVANTAGE
Morning all, and welcome to the final day's play at the Solheim Cup, with a thrilling Sunday set up at Finca Cortesin. Currently, it's been a hot start from Team USA, who lead two of the first three matches!
Both USA's Megan Khang, Rose Zhang and Danielle Kang have birdied the opening hole, with Europe hoping to heat up as the afternoon starts. It's set to be a thrilling day of play, so keep up-to-date with our live blog here!