Solheim Cup Singles Scores And Live Updates - Europe are getting Blue on the board in the early matches.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The Solheim Cup couldn't be set up any better following Europe's 3-1 victory in Saturday afternoon's four balls, which brought the scores back 8-8 going into Sunday's singles.

It's been a miraculous comeback from Team Europe, who had been 4-0 down following the first session on Friday morning. Since then, they have picked up eight points out of a possible 12, with Sunday set to be yet another memorable day in Solheim Cup history.

Today the format turns to singles, with all 24 players featuring. Starting at 11.10am in Spain (10.10am BST/5.10am ET), the last tee off will be at 1.22pm (12.22pm BST/7.22am ET), with the conclusion of the tournament set to be a thriller.

Solheim Cup Singles Matches and scores

Match 1: Megan Khang vs Linn Grant - USA 2UP

Megan Khang vs Linn Grant - USA 2UP Match 2: Rose Zhang vs Leona Maguire - TIED

Rose Zhang vs Leona Maguire - TIED Match 3: Danielle Kang vs Charley Hull - TIED

Danielle Kang vs Charley Hull - TIED Match 4: Jennifer Kupcho vs Anna Nordqvist - TIED

Jennifer Kupcho vs Anna Nordqvist - TIED 10.58am: Andrea Lee vs Georgia Hall - EUROPE 1UP

Andrea Lee vs Georgia Hall - EUROPE 1UP 11.10am: Cheyenne Knight vs Gemma Dryburgh - TIED

Cheyenne Knight vs Gemma Dryburgh - TIED 11.22am: Angel Yin vs Celine Boutier - EUROPE 1UP

Angel Yin vs Celine Boutier - EUROPE 1UP 11.34am: Ally Ewing vs Caroline Hedwall -

Ally Ewing vs Caroline Hedwall - 11.46am: Lilia Vu vs Madelene Sagstrom

Lilia Vu vs Madelene Sagstrom 11.58am: Allisen Corpuz vs Maja Stark

Allisen Corpuz vs Maja Stark 12.10pm: Nelly Korda vs Carlota Ciganda

Nelly Korda vs Carlota Ciganda 12.22pm: Lexi Thompson vs Emily Pedersen

Updates from: