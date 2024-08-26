Suzann Pettersen Announces Team Europe Solheim Cup Wildcards
The Team Europe captain has revealed the four players who will join eight automatic qualifiers at the Robert Trent Jones Golf Club match
Less than a day after eight of the European Solheim Cup team were confirmed via automatic qualifying, captain Suzann Pettersen has named the remaining four players who will be heading to Robert Trent Jones Golf Club to defend the trophy against Stacy Lewis’ Team USA.
Georgia Hall narrowly missed out on automatic qualification, and so it comes as no surprise that Pettersen has named the experienced English star as her first wildcard. The confirmation of Hall’s inclusion on the 12-player team means she will be making her fifth appearance at the match, where she has an overall record of 8-7-2.
She said: "I love being part of Team Europe. This will be my fifth Solheim Cup and it’s always great to be able to represent Europe. Winning the last three and being part of that, you always want to do it again."
Pettersen has also turned to another vastly experienced player in Swedish veteran Anna Nordqvist.
Nordqvist has been an ever-present in the European Solheim Cup team since 2009, and will be making her ninth appearance. The three-time Major winner heads into the match with an overall Solheim Cup record of 15-3-13 and will combine her role with that of vice-captain for the second successive contest.
"There is no bigger honour than to represent Europe in the Solheim Cup, so I am very excited to have been picked to play in my ninth Solheim Cup,” said Nordqvist. “This is beyond my wildest childhood dreams."
Emily Kristine Pedersen is the third wildcard. The Dane played in all five sessions in the 2023 match at Finca Cortesin in Spain, finishing with a 2-2-1 record as the Europeans clinched a dramatic 14-14 tie with the US to retain the trophy.
The match will be Pedersen's fourth Solheim Cup appearance, having made her debut in 2017, when the US won. Her overall record stands at 5-6-1.
She said: "I’m very excited to be picked again. I love Solheim, I love team golf and I’m proud to be playing for Europe again. I’ve always looked up to Suzann and I’m excited to be able to play in the Solheim Cup on American soil once again.”
Swiss player Albane Valenzuela completes the 12-player team. The 26-year-old has yet to appear at the Solheim Cup, although among her career highlights was a T4 at the 2023 Chevron Championship, while she also played for the European Junior Solheim Cup team as an amateur in 2015.
“It is absolutely surreal, and a dream come true,” said Valenzuela. “I have dreamt of being in the team ever since I was a kid."
On her choices, Pettersen said: “Georgia has already proved herself to be a very passionate Solheim Cup player with her past experience and she is a player you want on your team.
“Anna has the experience, she has a great record in the Solheim Cup which speaks for itself, and she knows what it takes.
“Emily is a player that lives and dies for the Solheim Cup. She has a huge passion together with her past experiences, I know what I am getting with Emily. She brings a lot to the team and is a great team player!
“It’s fantastic to bring Albane into the team, she has played some solid golf over the last two years and especially this year has proven she’s worthy of a spot on this team. She is a great ball striker and brings a lot of good energy to the team room.”
Stacy Lewis will name her three Team USA wildcards on Tuesday 27 August. The Solheim Cup will take place between 13 and 15 September.
Confirmed Team Europe Solheim Cup Team
- Charley Hull (points list)
- Esther Henseleit (points list)
- Celine Boutier (world ranking)
- Maja Stark (world ranking)
- Linn Grant (world ranking)
- Leona Maguire (world ranking)
- Carlota Ciganda (world ranking)
- Madelene Sagstrom (world ranking)
- Georgia Hall (wildcard)
- Anna Nordqvist (wildcard)
- Emily Kristine Pedersen (wildcard)
- Albane Valenzuela (wildcard)
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
