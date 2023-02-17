Social Media Reacts To Tiger Woods' Tampon Prank On Justin Thomas

Paige Spiranac was among the first on social media to react to Tiger Woods' tampon prank on Justin Thomas at Riviera

Tiger Woods with Justin Thomas at the Genesis Invitational
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Paul Higham
By Paul Higham
published

Tiger Woods certainly enjoyed his PGA Tour return, but a prank he played on Justin Thomas has drawn a somewhat mixed reaction on social media to say the least.

Woods played in the company of his two great friends Rory McIlroy and Justin Thomas – with plenty of banter and jibing at each other throughout the round.

One controversial moment though came on the ninth hole when Woods hit his drive further than Thomas, and as a prank slipped a tampon into Thomas’ hand as they walked off the tee box.

Now, just why Woods returned to PGA Tour and thought of including such a product in his golf bag is another matter, but it was an obvious jibe at Thomas not being able to hit it as far as the 47-year-old.

Woods averaged 16 yards further off the tee than Thomas, and even hit it further than McIlroy on four holes with drives of 338, 331, 323 and 317 yards all surprisingly long for the 15-time Major champion having spent so long away from competitive action.

That prank on the ninth was followed by Woods and Thomas laughing and joking as they left the tee, and it brought in plenty of social media reaction from those that found it funny and others not so much.

Social media regular Paige Spiranac found it funny, and would like to see Tiger do something similar to Phil Mickelson in a PGA Tour vs LIV Golf Ryder Cup.

She also added: "If anyone tries to cancel Tiger over this we riot. It’s funny."

Which drew a response from Eddie Pepperell of: "Maybe Justin asked for it. After all, men can have periods."

DP World Tour player Mike Lorenzo-Vera also found the incident funny, while some questioned why Woods even thought of carrying a tampon in his golf bag just in case, while others thought the joke was wide of the mark.

