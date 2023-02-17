Social Media Reacts To Tiger Woods' Tampon Prank On Justin Thomas

Tiger Woods certainly enjoyed his PGA Tour return, but a prank he played on Justin Thomas has drawn a somewhat mixed reaction on social media to say the least.

Woods played in the company of his two great friends Rory McIlroy and Justin Thomas – with plenty of banter and jibing at each other throughout the round.

One controversial moment though came on the ninth hole when Woods hit his drive further than Thomas, and as a prank slipped a tampon into Thomas’ hand as they walked off the tee box.

Now, just why Woods returned to PGA Tour and thought of including such a product in his golf bag is another matter, but it was an obvious jibe at Thomas not being able to hit it as far as the 47-year-old.

Tiger Woods had a gift for Justin Thomas after driving it past him on number nine. (via @GettyImages) pic.twitter.com/HXZEQSAhEUFebruary 17, 2023 See more

Woods averaged 16 yards further off the tee than Thomas, and even hit it further than McIlroy on four holes with drives of 338, 331, 323 and 317 yards all surprisingly long for the 15-time Major champion having spent so long away from competitive action.

That prank on the ninth was followed by Woods and Thomas laughing and joking as they left the tee, and it brought in plenty of social media reaction from those that found it funny and others not so much.

Social media regular Paige Spiranac found it funny, and would like to see Tiger do something similar to Phil Mickelson in a PGA Tour vs LIV Golf Ryder Cup.

She also added: "If anyone tries to cancel Tiger over this we riot. It’s funny."

Which drew a response from Eddie Pepperell of: "Maybe Justin asked for it. After all, men can have periods."

I need a LIV vs PGA tour Ryder cup type event just so Tiger can give Phil a tampon after out driving himFebruary 17, 2023 See more

If anyone tries to cancel Tiger over this we riot. It’s funny https://t.co/rRXdu9iQizFebruary 17, 2023 See more

Maybe Justin asked for it. After all, men can have periods.February 17, 2023 See more

DP World Tour player Mike Lorenzo-Vera also found the incident funny, while some questioned why Woods even thought of carrying a tampon in his golf bag just in case, while others thought the joke was wide of the mark.

C’est un génie !!!!😍😍😍😂😂😂😂 https://t.co/TTGaoJDzBSFebruary 17, 2023 See more

Truly cannot get over the idea of Tiger Woods preparing for his first non-major start since 2020 at a tournament he’s hosting and being like “oops almost forgot to pack a tampon to hand to JT when I hit it past him” https://t.co/JIbHYBT3IYFebruary 17, 2023 See more

At a time where Women’s golf is pushing on to higher and higher levels, I don’t think the “gift” that Tiger gave to JT helps golf’s image. Is it supposed to be funny because women supposedly can’t hit a ball? These players might have to say about that: pic.twitter.com/4vlNrYkwh2February 17, 2023 See more