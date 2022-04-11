Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Social Media Reacts To Scottie Scheffler's Masters Triumph

Scottie Scheffler has won the 86th Masters by three shots from Rory McIlroy on what was still a very dramatic final day at Augusta National. From Scheffler's four putt on the last, McIlroy's charge through the field and a joint hole out from a bunker on the 18th hole, Masters Sunday didn't disappoint.

Tiger Woods also confirmed he'll be attending the 150th Open at St. Andrews later this year, after the returning Masters champion finished inside the top-50 on his return to competitive golf. Here's how social media react to Scheffler's win and all the other action on the final day of the 2022 Masters.

A remarkable Masters burst into life on Sunday. The Isle of Ireland surely proud of Rory and Shane. USA have a new star in Scottie who will be on cloud 9 after a golden 2 months and Tiger Woods emotional and courageous return was humbling. There’s nothing quite like the Masters.April 11, 2022 See more

If Scottie Scheffler hangs on tomorrow this green jacket ceremony could be absolutely treacherous.⛳️#TheMasters #VestMafia pic.twitter.com/jgVt5AmrM8April 9, 2022 See more

"Oh No!" "Oh YES!!!" #TheMasters⛳️ https://t.co/lpE2LnnrxK pic.twitter.com/pRoBSmjTHxApril 10, 2022 See more

Scheffler's Four Putt

It was an amusing and somewhat farcical end to the tournament, with Scheffler four putting the final hole. Luckily, he had a big enough lead to play with coming down the last to make these mistakes, but it was an amusing end nontheless...

If ur going to 4 putt to win The Masters by 3 u might as well 6 putt it just to say u did itApril 10, 2022 See more

Scottie Scheffler closing out The Masters pic.twitter.com/PWYiud4ofPApril 11, 2022 See more

Imagine being so dominant @TheMasters that you can 4 putt the final green and still win by 3. Incredible win Mr. Scheffler.April 10, 2022 See more

IF SCOTTIE SCHEFFLER CAN 4 PUTT AND WIN THE MASTERS THERE’S HOPE FOR US ALL ⛳️ #MastersSundayApril 10, 2022 See more

McIlroy's Charge

McIlroy eventually finished in second place after a stunning eight-under par 64 saw him climb through the field. It included an eagle on the 13th hole and a hole-out birdie from the bunker on the final hole. Before Scheffler walked down the 18th hole for the last time, it was Rory who captured everyone's imagination...

If the Masters was 90 holes, Rory would have 10 green jackets. He just keeps running out of holes. My column:April 10, 2022 See more

So glad I stayed up for this. It’s Scheffler’s but what a finish from @McIlroyRory https://t.co/mngAm6yqb9April 10, 2022 See more

Scottie Scheffler’s day - again - but a reminder of what it’s like when Rory McIlroy is at his peak. Nobody touches him. Hope he uses this to kick on.April 10, 2022 See more

Not a bad weekend for team Ireland at Augusta. Rory McIlroy finished in second place on -7 after shooting 64 today today.Shane Lowry finished on -5 in a tie for third place after shooting 69 today (and overcoming a triple bogey early in the round). ☘️ pic.twitter.com/SgO9WfOoggApril 10, 2022 See more

Tiger's Return

It may not have been the final result he was hoping for, but Tiger's return to competitive golf after his car crash in February last year has to be considered a triumph. After a competitive first two rounds that saw him make the cut, fatigue seemed to set in for the American, who shot consecutive rounds of 78 to finish the week. We're guaranteed to see him again this year however, after he confirmed a return to the Open Championship in July this year.

I didn’t play my best out there, but just to have the support and appreciation from all the fans, I don’t think words can describe that. Congratulations to Scottie Scheffler on an outstanding win. It’s been a special run. pic.twitter.com/8BAMJKlGFYApril 10, 2022 See more

Standing ovation for @TigerWoods.pic.twitter.com/rq3B4n7NLuApril 10, 2022 See more