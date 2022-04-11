Social Media Reacts To Scottie Scheffler's Masters Triumph

Scottie Scheffler has won the 86th Masters by three shots from Rory McIlroy on what was still a very dramatic final day at Augusta National. From Scheffler's four putt on the last, McIlroy's charge through the field and a joint hole out from a bunker on the 18th hole, Masters Sunday didn't disappoint. 

Tiger Woods also confirmed he'll be attending the 150th Open at St. Andrews later this year, after the returning Masters champion finished inside the top-50 on his return to competitive golf. Here's how social media react to Scheffler's win and all the other action on the final day of the 2022 Masters.

Scheffler's Four Putt

It was an amusing and somewhat farcical end to the tournament, with Scheffler four putting the final hole. Luckily, he had a big enough lead to play with coming down the last to make these mistakes, but it was an amusing end nontheless...

McIlroy's Charge

McIlroy eventually finished in second place after a stunning eight-under par 64 saw him climb through the field. It included an eagle on the 13th hole and a hole-out birdie from the bunker on the final hole. Before Scheffler walked down the 18th hole for the last time, it was Rory who captured everyone's imagination...

Tiger's Return

It may not have been the final result he was hoping for, but Tiger's return to competitive golf after his car crash in February last year has to be considered a triumph. After a competitive first two rounds that saw him make the cut, fatigue seemed to set in for the American, who shot consecutive rounds of 78 to finish the week. We're guaranteed to see him again this year however, after he confirmed a return to the Open Championship in July this year. 

