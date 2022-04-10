'That's As Happy As I've Ever Been On A Golf Course Right There' - McIlroy Reacts To Stunning Final Round
A final round 64, including a hole-out bunker shot at the last, was Rory McIlroy's best ever finish at Augusta National
Although he left the charge too late, Rory McIlroy still produced an unbelievable Sunday charge (opens in new tab), with the 32-year-old shooting an eight-under-par final round for a runner-up finish, his best ever result at The Masters.
At one point, McIlroy was 13 shots back of eventual winner, Scottie Scheffler. However, a stupendous final round vaulted him from one-over-par to seven-under-par.
Speaking after his final round, the four-time Major winner stated: "It's what you dream about, right?" Adding: "You dream about getting yourself in position. I wasn't quite close enough to the lead, I don't think. Scottie is playing really, really well. To play as well as I did today and then to finish like this, I mean, it's just absolutely incredible. This tournament never ceases to amaze.
"That's as happy as I've ever been on a golf course right there. Just having a chance, and then with Collin. We both played so well all day, and for both of us to finish like this, I was just so happy for him too. That was an incredible -- I've never heard roars like on the 18th green. It was really cool."
Paired with good friend, Collin Morikawa (opens in new tab), both men produced fine final day performances, with the American constructing a five-under-par total that was the joint second best round of the day.
His round was three shots worse than his playing partner, McIlroy. However, the pair were a combined 13-under-par! with McIlroy explaining: "That's what makes golf so cool.
"We're competitors out there, but at the same time we're friends, and we travel around with each other every week. Collin is a great guy. It was a great pairing for me today, and happy that we both played well."
Despite the round of the day, McIlroy would end up in the runner-up position, finishing just shy of World No.1, Scottie Scheffler, who displayed some stunning golf over the last four days at Augusta National. (opens in new tab)
However, McIlroy isn't phased, with the quest for a Green Jacket still clearly on his mind: "I went out there today, shot my best ever score at Augusta and I'm probably -- it's going to be my best finish ever. Probably not quite good enough, but I'll come back next year and keep trying."
